Edgewood's Sutley signs with Lincoln Trail College

April Brown remembers when Lakeside girls soccer coach Angelo Velotta chased down her and her daughter, Courtney Sutley, down the sidewalk when Sutley was in middle school.
Sutley said Velotta worked with her soccer skills back then.
“‘She’s going to play soccer [in high school], right?’” Brown said. “It was up to her at that point that she played. That’s what we basically told him.”
Sutley played four years at Edgewood High School. Now, she signed to play at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois, a two-year junior college just south of Terre Haute, Ind.
Sutley has played midfield, forward and defensive midfield – a litany of positions.
“I don’t play goalie,” she said. “That is one thing I don’t do.”
She is likely playing defensive midfield at Lincoln Trail College for Blake Ordell.
Brown said her daughter has played a lot of soccer these past four years, going to a camp at Ohio State University and playing on various travel teams.
“She really hasn’t stopped,” Brown said. “It’s like a month, maybe two off a year. I’m sure he’s seen her in other places. She’s been to Columbus for the Nike Cup, and things like that.”
Sutley is looking forward to going to Lincoln Trail, even though she has only seen it through a website.
“It looks kind of pretty on the outside,” she said. “I talked to the coach. He seems quite nice.
“He told me there’s three different jersey colors. I hated the idea of having two because it’s the same wear over and over again. Now there’s three, it makes me more excited.”
She’s looking forward to being about seven and a half hours away from Ashtabula.
“I grew up the way I wanted to, not the way I had to,” Sutley said. “I feel being around the same place was kind of boring. After a long period of time, seeing the same things – seeing the same places. Going someplace farther away from home gives me those experiences to see more things, newer things I didn’t ever think I’d see.”
Her parents want her to go into something in the medical field, but she’s leaning toward being a social studies or geometry teacher.
Knowing Sutley was heading to Lincoln Trail, almost eight hours away, made Brown upset.
“I’m nervous, but I know it’s a good opportunity for her,” Brown said. “This coach really seems like he wants her to play for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.