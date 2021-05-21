CORTLAND — Lydia Randolph took a commanding lead in the first 300 meters of the 800-meter run during Thursday’s Division II district track and field meet at Lakeview.
She ran a 1:06 first lap, and her pace didn’t fade until the final 150 meters of the race. Randolph finished in 2:19.89, breaking the school record of 2:24 held by Mallory Kreider since 2009.
“I’ve been chasing it,” she said. “My sophomore year I was three seconds off, and then junior year we didn’t have track so it’s been a long time waiting.”
There were other girls in the race who could’ve challenged Randolph for the lead, but they decided to focus on qualifying instead of going for the win, leaving Randolph to run the race alone from the start.
“We had hoped that maybe one of those Woodridge girls was gonna go with her and push her a little bit, but it’s understandable that they’re just trying to get into the finals,” Warriors girls coach Steve Hill said. “[Randolph’s] driven. She’s worked on it enough that she has learned how to feel the pace better. Obviously it helps a little when you can have somebody pushing you, but she really wanted this tonight. This was her last chance to do it because she won’t run the 800 again.”
Randolph previously ran a 2:20 split in Edgewood’s 4X800-meter relay earlier in the meet. She finished her leg second to Woodridge’s Evelyn Willet, who ran a 2:15. After the first leg, the Warriors’ final three legs featuring Layce Artman, Monica Hamalainen and Caroline Nelson held on for third place to qualify for regionals.
In the shot put, Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon eclipsed 39 feet, going 39-5.75, and beating her old best by about three feet, and winning Thursday’s final by a few feet.
“[Last year] we didn’t get our normal spring season, we didn’t get any summer training, we didn’t get indoor winter this year because of COVID,” Warriors throwing coach Beth Simpson said. “I was really kind of concerned where she was going to be. I was worried she was going to be behind because of the interruption COVID posed in our training schedule, but in reality, I’m incredible proud of her … she made great progress this year. We really packed two years into one year.”
As Coxon closes in on the 40-foot threshold, qualifying for the state meet becomes a pretty good possibility. With track being canceled last season due to COVID, comparing stats amongst competition has become increasingly challenging. Though, Simpson wants to take into account the other district results before really making an assessment about regionals.
“We are very accustomed to using the data from last year,” Simpson said. “We don’t have that kind of access. [Thursday] they’ll be posting all the other districts so we’ll be able to take a look and see what she’s up against.”
For Grand Valley, Joe Sieracki opened district competition in the discus with a 123-5, but fouled his next two throws. In the finals, he finished in eighth place.
Jefferson’s Megan Brand won the pole vault, earning a spot at regionals. She also qualified for the finals of the 100 meter hurdles on Saturday.
Reid Boczar, also of the Falcons, won the boys pole vault with an 11-6 in the finals
Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner won her heat in the 400. She will compete in the finals of the 400 and 200 on Saturday for a chance at regionals.
The Falcons’ boys 4X800 meter team comprised of Andrew Hitchcock, Luke Robinson, Donovan Leininger and Josh Diehl ran a 8:51.09 to place sixth. Robinson will also compete in Saturday’s 1600-meter final hoping to be in the mix for a coveted top four spot.
Conneaut’s Chase Carpenter qualified for the 400 finals in a time of 52.82.
On the girls side, Krystal Nadeau took seventh in the pole vault at 6-6 and Jayden Drew was eighth in the high jump at 4-4 for the Spartans.
DIVISION II
Geneva’s girls team qualified one individual and one relay team to the regional tournament after Wednesday’s action at Perry.
Emmy Bryan in the high jump and Renee Tetlow, Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky and Mya Evangelista in the 4X800 relay both finished in the top four of their respective events.
Bryan was second with a 4-10 effort and the 4X800 relay team finished fourth in 10:27.82.
The remaining field events and running finals will be conducted on Saturday.
