Edgewood's Randolph aiming for podium finish in Division II 3200 at state meet

Edgewood girls coach Steve Hill knew Lydia Randolph possessed the potential to make the state meet as an individual from the first time he met her in seventh grade.
“She’s been one that all along I thought was going to be a great one,” Hill said of the now senior. “It was just a matter of time before she matured into that person, along with the work ethic that she was putting forth.”
Two years later, she played an important role on the Edgewood girls cross country team that qualified for the state meet.
She did so again as a sophomore.
Those experiences will likely help her in Saturday’s Division II 3200-meter race at Pickerington North High School.
Randolph dropped significant time as a senior after missing out on a junior outdoor track season due to COVID-19.
She ran a school record of 2:20 in the 800 at the district meet.
Randolph went from running high 5:20s in the 1600-meter run to a 5:09, also at the district meet.
By the end of the season, her 3200-meter time dropped by more than 20 seconds.
She ran 11:08 at last weekend’s regional meet to qualify for the state meet in fourth place.
It was her first time qualifying to the state meet as an individual.
“Those kids like her that worked hard through the whole pandemic, they got better,” Hill said. “She didn’t take any time off. She didn’t sit around on the couch eating potato chips and ice cream. She got out there and ran hard for all that [time].”
Though Randolph’s seen success in other events, the 3200 stands out as her favorite.
Earlier in her career, she focused more on the 800 and 1600.
During her junior year, Randolph traveled to Tennessee and raced the 3200.
After the race, she realized she really enjoyed the 3200 and began focusing on it more.
“It’s my favorite event because there’s a lot of time to make moves,” Randolph said. “You have eight laps so you have time to cover if you make a mistake.”
Her seed time from regionals puts her in seventh place, with five of the six participants in front of her breaking the 11-minute threshold.
“I think the pace might be a little bit quicker this week,” Hill said. “But our ultimate goal is to get on the podium, which is top-8. If she attaches herself to the tail end of that group, she’s going to be in a good position.
“I don’t know per se if she’ll be up in the mix exactly like she was before because the top-2 girls [from regionals] are going to have to try to chase the No. 1 girl, who’s seven seconds faster.”
With Randolph hovering around 11 minutes two obvious other goals exist— break 11 minutes and also
the school record of 10:57.
In order to break the record, Randolph needs to hit an average of 82 seconds per lap.
“We’re going to kind of see,” Hill said. “She was on pace to break the school record until the seventh and eighth lap [at the regional]. I think if we can come stronger and maybe run smarter,
it’s in the realm of
possibility.”
