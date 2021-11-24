Edgewood's Myers teaches life lessons in claiming county boys soccer coach of the year

Greg Myers has been with the Edgewood High School boys soccer program for the past six years, but this season it was his turn to take over as the team’s head coach.
The first-year head coach saw his team go 6-8-1 and 2-4-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference, Valley Division — losing to Girard in their first postseason game, a Division III sectional semifinal contest.
For Myers, this year’s Ashtabula County Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, it was about the journey more than final results.
He was about teaching life lessons for his plethora of student-athletes under his tutelage.
Myers said he could not have made this year’s trek without his assistant coaches Rob Schmude, Caleb Merendino and Tony Zucarro.
However, Myers credits his predecessor Rick Carlson for teaching him the intricacies of being a head coach during his time as a Warriors’ assistant mentor.
Not only was it the structure of practice, but making sure it was students first and athletes second.
“At the end of the day, it’s soccer, it’s more than soccer,” Myers said.
Both Edgewood soccer teams raised more than $1,300 for the Ashtabula County Medical Center Cancer Foundation for a service project for the boys and girls programs.
“They don’t only represent themselves, but they represent their family, school and community,” Myers said. “We wanted to make sure we gave them experience in each of those buckets, so to speak.
“We used soccer as a means to accomplish those tasks.”
This Edgewood team was a very close one with at least a half dozen seniors — plenty of spots to fill for the 2022 season.
It was a cohesive group in so many ways.
“You never saw that clique,” Myers said. “We could be warming up and stretching and you’d see seniors passing the ball to sophomores or freshmen. The whole team was one.”
It was those lessons from Myers Coby Rockwell, this year’s Ashtabula County Boys Soccer Player of the Year, appreciated.
Rockwell, who scored 14 goals and had three assists this past season, made the best use of his abilities.
“I’m really glad he got it because he really deserved it,” Rockwell said. “He pushed us a lot. In my opinion, he was the coach of the year.”
