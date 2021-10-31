BOARDMAN — A junior and a freshman were the only two Ashtabula County runners to make it out of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Regional Cross Country Meet and into Columbus for the state meet next week.
An emotional hug between Grand Valley head coach Kurtis Fisher and junior David Steimle completed a year of intense planning and hard work, Fisher said after greeting his runner outside the finish line area.
Fisher said Steimle missed qualifying for the state meet last year and decided they didn't want to relive that experience again.
"He ran the race were setting him up for. We've been setting it up for a year," Fisher said.
Steimle was all smiles after the race, "I'm just thankful to my coaches, my family, my teammates and most importantly to God," he said.
Steimle finished 16th in the race, well within the needed target of the top 24 competitors to qualify for the state meet in Division II. He ran a time of 17:51 and said he felt confident for most of the race as he stayed in the 15-to-17th place range.
Edgewood freshman Maddie Crooks said it was a challenging course made more difficult by the rainy weather that created a lot of mud.
"You had to be really mentally tought [today]," she said.
Crooks said she purposely didn't go out too fast and it paid off as she picked off many runners in the second half of the race.
Edgewood country coach Steve Hill said Crooks ran a good second half of the race to earn seventh place in a time of 20:31.
The Warriors hoped to make it to Columbus as a team but came up short.
"We just got off to a slow start and in the mud it was too much [to come back from]," Hill said of his girls team that finished eighth.
The Geneva girls team also competed in the Division II race, but were not able to qualify the team or any individuals to the state meet.
"I was hoping we'd get one or two [runners] out [today]," said Geneva head cross country coach Emily Long. "That top three [Mya Evangelista, Grace Dubsky and Renee Tetlow] have stayed together."
The Jefferson and Edgewood boys teams did not qualify for the state meet.
Warrior front runner Granison Hill was not able to finish the race due to an injury.
"We were down here just to get some experience," Hill said. "We had to sit down and assess [today) and get better."
Jefferson coach T.J. Furman said he was happy with the effort even if the end results weren't as good as planned.
"Very proud of the boys," he said. "I know the outcome was not what we wanted, but they left it all on the course. I always ask them to give me 100 percent and they did," he said.
In the girls Division III race Pymatuning Valley's Josey Miller finished 39th in a time of 22:45. PV cross country coach Richard Walters said she qualified for regionals four years in a row and he is happy for her accomplishments during her career.
Geneva freshman Alex Kolhoff finished 64th in a time of 18:14 in Division I.
