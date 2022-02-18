SAYBROOK — The Edgewood girls basketball team had a little more time on its hands than most of the other Ashtabula County schools this week.
The Warriors had a first-round bye in Division II girls basketball tournament. Since they weren’t on the court for the first round, the Warriors met St. John on Friday.
The Warriors came away with a 66-24 victory over the Heralds.
“Girls came out, played hard, did the things that have been working for us these last couple weeks,” Edgewood head coach Randy Vencill said. “That was kind of our game plan, stick with things that are going well.”
The Warriors (10-11) led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back.
They continued their roll through the first half, even after starting guards Kaci Kanicki and Katie McCollister left briefly due to injury.
Kanicki and McCollister returned to lead the team.
Kanicki finished with game-highs in points (16) and rebounds (nine).
McCollister had 10 points with a game-high five assists.
McKenna Vencill finished with 14 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Johanna Annick had 10 points and eight rebounds and Avery Vencill scored seven points with four rebounds and three assists while filling in for McCollister.
“You want to find that balance,” Randy Vencill said. “You don’t want want anyone getting hurt, you want to go into tomorrow healthy, but you also want them to be ready for tomorrow.
“It’s a tough balance, but I think we got everybody in tonight, everybody got some good minutes and I think we worked on the things we needed to work on.”
Alyssa Cevera scored 11 points to lead the Heralds.
She also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Colleen Anderson and Grace DiSalvatore each scored five points.
For St. John (4-14), the season is over.
The Heralds lost to Cardinal 63-20 in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
After a tough year, there is hope for next season. St. John will only lose one senior this year, so the young core of the Heralds will return with more experience.
“We have a nice young group coming up,” St. John head coach Nick Iarocci said. “We’re super excited about staying the course and trusting the process. and we’re excited about the challenge, the girls are up for the challenge and we’re looking forward to the future.”
The Warriors will go on the road against West Branch (18-5) today at 1 p.m. West Branch, the fourth seed in the tournament, beat Niles 68-19 on Wednesday.
“We’re gonna have our hands full, for sure,” Randy Vencill said. “But we’re just gonna do the things we’ve done recently that we’ve had success with, not change our identity at all and just see what happens.”
