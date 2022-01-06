SAYBROOK — According to Christian Curry, when the going gets tough, the Edgewood basketball players just look within themselves for the answers.
Curry had a crucial steal and the final four points including the game-winner as the Warriors came from behind in the second half to upend Route 20 rival, Lakeside, 60-59 at Lakeside High School.
Edgewood was down as many as nine early in the second half, then by three in the final minute.
“We play as a team, we play as a family,” Curry said of how his team responds to adversity.
The family battled the host’s neck and neck for the final eight minutes before Lakeside’s DaSjaun Williams rebounded an Edgewood miss and went coast to coast for a hoop and a three-point Dragon lead.
Curry answered back though, then at the other end was able to rip the ball away setting up the go-ahead play.
Before driving to the hoop, he took a look at his coach to see if he wanted a timeout, instead, he was told to go for the win.
“I hollered ‘rip’,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said. “Rip means take it to the hoop. As soon as I said it, he took it to the hoop. I didn’t want to call a timeout. I saw they were a little scattered out there and I wanted to take advantage.”
Curry took advantage of a wide-open path to the hoop. After banking the lay-up home, his only concern was a late whistle.
“I thought they were gonna call a charge,” he said. “But, it feels good to come out of here with a win, especially being down. We kept our heads up and came out and it feels good.”
Curry had the late-game heroics, but Bowler said there were a lot of heroes leading up to the final moments, including some guys that did not get in the scorebook.
“They showed a lot of character tonight,” Bowler said. “The two tenth-graders, Logan Kray and Jacob Ernst, stepped up. I thought Ben Welty did a phenomenal job, he passed the ball well, he rebounded the ball well and he played great defense.”
On the other side, Lakeside Coach Matt Newsome said his team simply has to learn and grow from letting a potential win slip away.
“It’s how we respond to adversity.” Newsome said. “We have to get back in here and get to work.”
The coach said the defensive breakdown on the go-ahead basket was the biggest miscue, but his team also has work to do at the offensive end as well.
“The biggest issue was we never really ran our offense,” Newsome said. “We settled for shots that we shouldn’t be taking.”
The Dragons were led by Williams with 22 points. Fernando Cotts had 15. Edgewood had four players in double figures led by Curry with 14. Ernst had 13 followed by Kray with 11, Zackary Vencill with 10 and Welty with seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.