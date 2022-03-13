COLUMBUS — If there’s a problem with competing at the state wrestling tournament, as Edgewood senior Kyle Biller did this past weekend, it would be getting caught up in the intense competition. It can make it difficult to take a moment to reflect on the experience every high school kid brave enough to dawn a singlet dreams of.
“I guess I think now I’m still soaking it in,” Biller said a day after walking off the mat for the final time in his high school career. “My whole time there, I was getting ready to wrestle, but just being a part of it, qualifying for the event ... that’s something I’m still soaking in.”
Biller won his opening match 4-3 on Friday, taking the lead on an escape inside the final minute, then fought off his opponents final attack. The win locked his invite back for day number two.
“Winning one match means you weren’t the worst one there,” Biller said.
He needed to win one more on Saturday to land on the podium as a state-placer, but that win did not come, as he dropped an 8-5 decision followed by a 7-0 decision.
Two of his three bouts were extremely close, which were the kind of matches he expected to encounter.
The two opponents that beat him both placed. The opponent in his victory did not, but he did win his next bout after losing to Biller.
“It was definitely the caliber I expected,” he said. “All of the matches were close, they were not blowouts, they were not easy.”
Along with his brother Josh, who was unable to compete due to a skin condition, the Billers were the first Edgewood wresters to reach the state tournament since 2015.
Though Kyle Biller certainly would have liked to have won at least one more match and gotten on the podium, he knows being a state qualifier is something no one will ever be able to take away from him.
“It means a lot, especially with it being my senior year,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been training for a long time now.”
He knows that it could also mean a lot to the Warriors mat program looking to get future wrestlers to Columbus. Josh Biller is just a sophomore, another sophomore Ezekiel Lucas was a match away from making it to the state meet.
“There’s always been a feel that people can do it,” Kyle Biller said. “But, my brother and I making it, that shows that it can be done. It’s just something you have to keep working towards.”
With the state tournament now in the rearview mirror, Biller plans to attend college to study pharmacy after graduating from Edgewood in the spring.
He doesn’t plan to continue wrestling, but what he does plan on continuing with is a will to win and a desire to never be satisfied.
“Everything I do, I want to get better,” Kyle Biller said. “Whether, it’s hobbies, sports, school, I never want to stay at the same level. I always want to get better.”
And being a wrestler has been an important part of forming those types of expectations for himself.
“One hundred percent, it changed me and made me a better person,” Kyle Biller said. “It teaches you to be disciplined, to be committed to something and just to be a better person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.