SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — David Steimle has been near the top of pretty much every cross country race he’s competed in thus far this season. He focused on running during the offseason in an attempt to get to state in 2021.
“I just go out and look for who I’m usually with and try to stay with them,” Steimle said.
While he was competitive, the Grand Valley junior didn’t run as well as he wanted. He finished sixth in the Ashtabula All-County Meet at Brant’s Apple Orchard Tuesday evening.
Steimle ran an 18:31.83 as the top GV finisher. He finished just over a minute and a half behind the leader, Edgewood’s Granison Hill.
The Geneva boys team won the race with a score of 42. Jefferson was the runner-up with 51, Edgewood with 56, Pymatuning Valley with 128, Lakeside with 139, GV with 143 and Conneaut with 171.
The Eagles finished with six runners in the top 15.
Alex Kolhoff was the runner-up after running 17:29.37 and Owen Schroeder was fourth at 17:58.67. Three Geneva runners finished back-to-back-to-back as Bryan Lininger was 10th (19:10.25), Jack Kolhoff was 11th (19:13.68) and Luke McKinney was 12th (19:20.45). Sam Robinson rounded out the top 15 with a 19:31.58.
It was a bounce back verses Ashtabula competition for the Eagles. The Geneva boys team thought they won the Grand Valley Invitational a couple weeks ago, but a typographic error gave the win to Jefferson.
After the disappointment in Orwell, Geneva head coach Emily Long told the boys about finish strong and taking every race seriously. It seems the message was heard loud and clear.
“Definitely the last couple weeks has been a little extra motivation for all of them,” Long said. “They all finished super strong. We try to work on our finishes at this point in the season. They’re doing the right things and it looks like it’s paying off at this point in the season.”
Edgewood took the girls varsity race after scoring 30. Geneva was second with 38 points, Jefferson came in third with 95, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 97 and Conneaut with 113. Lakeside has runners compete individually.
The Warriors had five of the top-10 finishers, with freshman Maddie Crooks winning the event followed by senior Caroline Nelson. Crooks ran 19:57.50 and Nelson had a 20:50.50.
Layce Artman, Tammy Liplin and Monica Hamalainen crossed the finish line one after another. Artman (22:37.75) was eighth, Liplin (22:40.39) was ninth and Hamalainen (22:41.96) was tenth. Abbie Metcalf came in 12th at 23:21.48.
“The girls, they’re determined,” Edgewood head coach Steve Hill said. “They want to make it to state and we’re gonna take it one step at a time and keep getting better.”
In the end, that’s Steimle’s goal as well while running for GV He missed out on state last season, but wants to punch his ticket this year.
“I didn’t compete with them as well as I want to [today],” Steimle said. “It is what it is.”
Brant’s is a difficult course due to the hilly course and the tight twists and turns through the apple orchard. Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher knew that the course was going to be a challenge. Steimle also knew there were a couple points in the race where he wants to improve.
“He’s a perfectionist,” Fisher said. “I’ll take a perfectionist every day.”
That mentality was developed while watching his siblings run. Steimle’s family has a lengthy cross country history. He saw what it takes while standing on the edge of the course when family members ran.
So Tuesday’s results will only fuel his willingness to improve since it doesn’t take away his main goal of a state championship.
“Trying to get ready for [Chagrin Valley Conference] championships, districts, regionals and hopefully go to state,” he said.
