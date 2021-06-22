Roster size for Ashtabula County Girls Summer League basketball usually is hit and miss. Players have other commitments over the summer, and coaches understand if they can’t attend.
Edgewood, however, has been the exception. While other teams field a roster of six players or so, the Warriors walk onto the court with a full roster.
“I have a young freshman class that had some success at the junior high level,” Edgewood head coach Randy Vencill said. “It’s good to see them all here. A lot of softball girls here too.”
Some of those young players could play a role with the Warriors next season.
The Warriors have to replace three seniors next season. Heather Farr, Sidney Melaragno and Braxton Adams graduated this summer. Edgewood is also expected to have four seniors, six juniors and three sophomores next season, according to the 2020-21 roster.
About half of the girls that turned out for summer hoops have been incoming freshmen. Vencill said he’s keeping an eye on the incoming players to see who might make an impact at the high school level early in their careers.
“Just kind of evaluating, seeing who’s playing playing hard,” Vencill said. “Seeing what they got, that’s really what it’s about.”
There have been a “handful” of girls from last year’s roster that have consistently shown up for offseason work. That means more time for the younger players to tune up their skills before camp opens during the school year.
“You can see the improvement from them just showing up,” Vencill said. “Putting the work in is benefiting them.”
Vencill’s goal is to have a varsity, junior varsity and freshman team in 2021-22. Only a handful of programs have freshman teams in Ashtabula County, so Vencill doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself regarding the upcoming season.
Edgewood could potentially have the only freshman girls basketball team in the county.
“That’s how you build a program,” Vencill said. “Hopefully these freshman keep coming out, and I’m actually trying to get a couple more to come out to ensure we have a team.”
The Warriors can make substitutions like in regular season games during summer ball. The process of taking players on and off the court allows the young players to get more accustom to what they will see when the end of the year rolls around.
“All the girls are getting to play. They’re getting exposure in a game situation, which will only make you better as a team,” Vencill said.
Vencill said he consistently has 10 girls at open gym. That has allowed the girls to work on running the system they will use during the season.
“If we can play five-on-five, that’s great,” he said. “And the girls enjoy that more than just doing the fundamentals. We work them both in, but they would rather play in a game [like summer league] than just doing the fundamental stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.