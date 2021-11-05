Edgewood freshman Crooks ready for first state cross country race

Maddie Crooks admits to not being a fan of running in her younger years.
“I wasn’t really good at it,” the Edgewood freshman said.
But she decided to try a one-mile run.
“After a month, I started to like it, and had success,” Crooks said. “It’s only 20 minutes out of my day.”
Crooks began running competitively in the seventh grade, and just two years later, she is headed to the Columbus area for her first state cross country appearance this weekend.
Crooks finished seventh in the Division II girls regional race in a time of 20:31.2 at Boardman last Saturday. The top 24 runners qualified for state.
“I was excited and happy,” she said of advancing to state. “I was hoping we would make it as a team.”
The Warriors placed eighth with a score of 235. The top six teams advanced. Hathaway Brown was the last squad in with a score of 196.
Crooks is both excited and nervous about competing in the state tournament.
“There are a lot of good runners there,” she said. “If I want to be good down there, I have to push hard. I’ve never run [the course] so it will be a new experience.”
Crooks is running approximately 35 miles per week leading up to state.
“We have a regular routine with both speed and uptempo,” Warriors coach Steve Hill said. “We’re trying to keep her fresh.”
The Division II girls race is at noon at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in the Columbus area.
The venue began hosting the state cross country tournament in 2020, so the experience will be new for Hill as well.
“We hear it’s fast and flat,” he said.
Edgewood qualified to state as a team in 2018. Bailey Roberts earned All-Ohio status with a 12th-place finish in a time of 19:19.9 for the Warriors.
Crooks is scheduled to take a practice run on the course today.
“My strategy is to not go out super hard, but still go out hard and try to catch more people in the second half,” she said. “I’m going to focus on staying mentally strong. I have to keep pushing ahead.”
Crooks’ personal record of 18:47 ranks 13th among her fellow state competitors.
At the middle-school level, she finished third in the state cross country meet last fall and qualified for the junior high state track meet in the 800 and 1600 during the spring.
That momentum carried over to this fall.
Among her highlights so far this season have been taking first in the All-Ashtabula County meet and second in the girls Division II-A varsity race at the Tiffin Carnival, Chagrin Valley Conference tournament Chagrin Division and Division II Madison district.
“She had a lot of success at the middle school level,” Hill said. “We had some expectations, she’s run incredible all year. She’s impressed myself and a lot of other people.”
Crooks’ 18:47 ranks second in school history, trailing only Mallory Kreider’s 18:24. Kreider qualified to state three times with a best finish of 23rd.
“She can still get better,” Hill said of Crooks.
After cross country is finished, Crooks is slated to play basketball, some indoor soccer and track and field. She considers and cross country and track to be her main sports, though.
But before those other sports happen, she has one more race left. Crooks will be on the same starting line with fellow individual runners: Bella Graham, of Alliance Marlington; Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley and Catherine Starrs, Caledonia River Valley.
“Top 20 [which is all-Ohio] is a pretty good goal,” Crooks said. “If the course is fast, I hope to get another PR.”
