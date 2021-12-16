Edgewood downs CVC opponent Perry, remain undefeated

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Zack Vencill pulled down a rebound in a crowd. He turned to find open space when the buzzer sounded. Next next thing he saw was a crowd of Edgewood students running onto the court to celebrate.
The Edgewood boys basketball team played Chagrin Valley Conference rival Perry Wednesday night. The Warriors survived a tough 70-64 win.
“I never beat Perry in my life and I always wanted that win,” Vencill said. “And getting that rebound, knowing we’re up with seconds going down, clock hits zero ... it’s unreal.”
The Pirates (3-1, 3-1 CVC) had the better of Edgewood in recent years. The Warriors (5-0, 2-0 CVC) were on the losing end in the last couple meetings.
Edgewood senior Ben Welty didn’t want that trend to continue.
After crossing the just in front of the right elbow, Welty turned and found Vencill at the top of the key. Vencill converted a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 63-61 lead with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just a young team, and coming up in those big moments is really special,” Welty said. “And when I saw [Vencill] hit that shot and everybody’s excited, I thought we’re taking a step in the right direction to becoming a really good team.”
The Warriors closed out the game with their rebounding and free throw shooting. Logan Kray put the game out of reach by going seven of eight from the free-throw line in the final 1:34.
The rebounding and free throws came at the right time for the Warriors. They held a 37-24 lead over the Pirates with three minutes left in the first half. But Perry stormed back with their up-tempo offense.
The second half was back-and-forth. The Pirates taking their first lead of the game with five minutes on the clock after a pair of Brayden Richards free throws made it a 44-43 game. But Vencill hit his 3 to give the Warriors the lead for good.
“Second half, we stuck to our defensive philosophy and boxing out and rebounding,” Edgewood head coach John Bowler said. “The last three or four minutes of the game, it really improved.”
Welty led the Warriors with 24 points. He also had game-highs with nine rebounds and three assists. Vencill had 13 points. Christian Curry battled through injuries to get 16 points and Kray had 14.
Jake Cubbison led the Pirates with 25 points and Richards had 24.
The crowd was energized by every basket and the gym was loud. After the game, the players and fans celebrated with a win over a team they hadn’t seen in a while.
“I think they were all having fun, just like how we were having fun plying against a really good team,” Welty said. “I think that just added to it and made for a really good ending.”
Edgewood is
scheduled to play at Hawken on Saturday afternoon.
