ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said he did not have to make much of a halftime speech to his team Monday night as the Warriors hosted rival Lakeside.
“Nope,” Vencill said. “They knew what they needed to do.”
The Warriors opened the second half with a 17-0 run on their way to a 72-46 win over the Dragons.
Edgewood (6-9, 4-7 Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division) jumped on Lakeside to start the game as well, taking a 16-5 lead after the first eight minutes. The lead grew to as much as 18, but the Dragons fought back to climb to make the score 31-20 at the half.
“We just talked about keeping our intensity up,” Vencill said. “Keeping that pressure up. We know how it is to handle pressure as a team, so we try to apply that same pressure and try to learn from it. I didn’t say much to them, they knew what they needed to do.”
Lakeside was not able to score in the third quarter until the 2:28 mark when Adrianna Campbell-Hull connected on a free throw. The Dragons did not score their only field goal of the quarter until the final minute when Liyo Baker buried a 3-pointer. By then, however, the Warriors were well in control.
“They just outran us,” Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said. “They have a lot of depth, they have a lot of girls that can come off the bench and I think we ran out of steam. We didn’t come out ready in that third quarter.”
Edgewood was they did most of its damage without getting much production from its leading scorer Kaci Kanicki.
Kanicki had a game-best 30 points but scored just four in the third quarter. McKenna Vencill did most of the damage, scoring 10 points. Katelynn McCollister also added four.
“Teams always focus so much on Kaci,” Vencill said. “We always talk about ‘next girl up.’ Somebody else is going to have to step up when she’s getting double-teamed or teams are face-guarding her. We’ve had that the last couple of games and I think that’s a tribute to our success that other girls have stepped up.”
While Kanicki was not scoring though, she did other things. She led Edgewood with 12 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists.
Lakeside (3-14, 0-11 CVC Lake) was led by Campbell-Hull with 21 points to go with 10 boards and two steals. She had seven points in the second quarter to help the Dragons fight back into the game.
“She does a great job of attacking and driving,” Grimmett said. “I think sometimes she tries to put the burden on herself a little too much. But she does a great job doing what she can do and getting her teammates involved when she can.”
Aside from Campbell-Hull, Deanundra Severino had 15 points to go with five rebounds.
Joining Kanicki in double figures for Edgewood was McKenna Vencill with 15.
Lakeside will be at Painesville Harvey on Wednesday. The Warriors will be back at home to host Geneva.
