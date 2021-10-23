Eagles fall to Tigers  in Sorber's last game at Geneva

CHAGRIN FALLS — It was not the way Geneva coach Chip Sorber wanted it to end for his seniors.
And, according to senior Clayton Queen, it wasn’t the way that he or his teammates wanted it to end for their coach. Geneva put up a good fight Friday night at Chagrin Falls, but came away with a 20-14 loss that concluded Sorber’s eight-year tenure as head coach of the Eagles football program.
“A big point he [Sorber] made to us [Thursday] at the pregame was he wanted us seniors to end on a good note, and he wanted to end on a good note,” said Queen, who admitted he and his teammates didn’t know Sorber was stepping down before that moment. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end up like that.”
After the game, there wasn’t a dry eye in the huddle as a tearful Sorber hugged his players. Down 20-7 with 3:28 left, Geneva made a late game push to give itself a chance.
The Eagles drove it 80 yards in 7 plays, with Queen finishing it with a 30-yard pass from senior Wyatt Fuduric with 1:41 remaining.
Chagrin Falls recovered the onside kick and was able to run out the clock. Up until then, Geneva had difficulty moving the football.
However, despite netting just 84 yards and four first downs in the first half, the Eagles found itself tied at 7 going into intermission due to a break at the end of their first drive of the game.
Geneva went three-and-out on the drive, but Fuduric’s punt landed on the turf at C.S. Harris Stadium and richocheted off the Chagrin Falls returner and bounced to the 7 yard line, where Geneva senior Dominic Quinn recovered the ball.
Fuduric scored on a 2-yard run two plays later giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead. Chagrin Falls knotted the game on a 2-yard run by Donny Hardy before half and then took command of the game in the third quarter. Geneva (3-7 overall) opened the second half with the ball, but Tigers senior Camden Amata came up with 37-yard interception return to give the hosts a 14-7 advantage.
Chagrin Falls then scored on its next possession to give itself some cushion.
Sorber resigns with a 31-38 overall record at Geneva, which included two playoff wins last season.
“We were hoping for more for them,” Sorber said of his seniors. They are proud of what they’ve done. As juniors, they were a huge part of those two playoff wins. In the last three years, they were 19-11. At Geneva, it’s great stuff.
“I love these kids and the best of Geneva football is in front of them.”
