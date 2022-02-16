SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Geneva freshman Luke Barbo said a little bit of confidence has been what’s given the Eagles basketball team just the boost they needed in the home stretch of the basketball season.
Barbo had 17 points and was one of three Geneva players in double figures as the Eagles picked up their fifth consecutive win Wednesday night; 72-58 over Lakeside.
“We came in pretty confident,” Barbo said. “That’s when we play our best when we play confidently. We play with energy, we play as a team, it just kind of brings us all together.”
That confidence seemed to kick in most at the defensive end in the second half, as they turned a five-point halftime deficit into a four-point advantage by the end of the third stanza, then went up by as many as 15 with a dominant fourth-quarter performance in which they stymied the Dragons defensively.
Lakeside led 34-29 at the break, getting solid efforts from sophomores Alex DiSalvatore and Jimmy Timonere, along with the scoring of Dasjaun Williams who had nine points in the first half, including a three-pointer from 40 feet out to beat the buzzer before the half.
A three-pointer by Fernando Cotts pushed the Dragons lead to 42-37 midway through the third, but Geneva closed out the quarter on a 13-4 run to capture not only the lead but also the momentum.
Lakeside rallied back to tie the game at 53 with 5:58 to go in the fourth, but the Eagles answered back again, this time with a 10-0 run. Geneva’s ball movement led to six different players scoring in the fourth quarter. At the other end, Lakeside would not score again until just over a minute remaining, and the verdict no longer in doubt.
“We took away their threes and that made a big difference, they weren’t scoring and we were,” Barbo said. “And knowing that everyone contributed, that makes us really happy.”
Afterward, Lakeside coach Matt Newsome said he liked a lot that his team did, but the inability to adjust to Geneva’s second-half defense is what kept them out of the win column.
“Our guys played well for three and a half quarters against that 3-2 zone, driving and finding the gaps,” Newsome said. “Our bigs did really well flashing to the middle, dishing the ball out, but when they switched to man, for whatever reason we stalled out and were not able to get things rolling.”
Aside from Barbo, Geneva also got 17 points from Anthony Kosicek and Luke Smith.
Lakeside was led by Cotts with 16 and Williams with 13. DiSalvatore had a game-best 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.