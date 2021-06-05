HILLIARD — Pop, pop.
Two shots from the starter’s pistol changed the outlook of the boys Division I 4X400 relay race for Geneva on Friday at Hilliard Darby High School.
The Eagles entered with aspirations to make the finals and break their best time of 3:24. Instead, a false start by another school turned a good start in lane two by leadoff leg Jack Kollhoff into a 14th-place finish in a time of 3:26.88.
Sycamore was disqualified for false starting.
As Kollhoff got out of the blocks to start the opening leg for the Eagles, he felt like he emerged explosively from the blocks.
But when Kolhoff returned to the blocks following the false start, he again exploded upward from the blocks, but felt his hamstring pull.
“[During] that false start I felt great coming out [of the blocks],” Kollhoff said. “That second one, you get really tense when you’re coming out of the blocks your muscles are reacting to that quick burst because you’re pushing with full force, and being that tense and having to hop right back into the blocks did me in. I think it pulled slightly out of the blocks, and I knew I was in trouble.”
After 200 meters, Kollhoff— who’s run sub-50-second splits— felt it get worse and worse.
He struggled to make up ground while running a 52-second split while battling through the pulled muscle.
Before the district meet a couple weeks ago, Kollhoff hadn’t solidified his spot on the relay team.
He usually ran 55 or 56 seconds for the open 400.
Kolhofff ran 51.57 at the district meet in the 400 prelims to cement his spot on the relay.
“It’s sort of like the 4X800 too, those relays are races kids want to work hard to get on because they’ve seen the success we’re having,” Geneva boys coach Emily Long said. “I’m pretty sure it’ll still be competitive next year, knowing they got to state. The kids will work hard to try to work and get on that team.”
Following Kollhoff, William Hanchosky ran 49.5 seconds for his leg, his best leg in the 4X400, but even he struggled to make up ground on the field.
The final two legs featuring Alex Reese and Connor Boland went similarly with neither able to make up much ground on the competition.
Kollhoff, Hanchosky, Reese and Boland, though each disappointed, were able to put their success this season in perspective.
Whether it was running a personal best or breaking a school record, the group was happy to have competed together.
“Just the fact we made it this far is awesome,” Hanchosky said. “I mean we didn’t end probably where we wanted to be, but the fact we got here is really the main thing. So I take away a lot of good memories and just forget that this happened because it really doesn’t matter. It’s how we got here is what matters.”
The Eagles may not have met their expectations, but the relay team returns Kollhoff and Boland for next season. Their experience from Friday evening gives them valuable reps at a high level event in front of a large crowd.
“I think [this experience] is definitely going to help a lot,” Long said. “We brought a couple extra kids with us too so they can see the experience and know what’s going on so when we’re here again next year they’re sort of ready for how it’s going to all play out.”
