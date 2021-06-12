Brittany Aveni waitedpatiently for the results of the women’s open 400-meter inside a tent at the University of Oregon. She had already completed her race, but needed to see how the other runners finished on Thursday.
Eventually the Duke runner got the call. The Geneva graduate was advancing to the NCAA national finals.
She also advanced as part of the Blue Devils’ 4X400 relay. However, her 4X100 relay team was unable to qualify after finishing third in its heat and 11th overall under unusual circumstances.
“I was in the first heat [of the 400] so it was nice getting it over with, but at the same time, I had to sit and wait for the times of the other heats,” Aveni said.
Aveni advanced in the 400 with a time of 51.92, just enough to take the last at-large spot in the finals. She finished third in her heat in the event and eighth overall.
The 4X400 relay team came in seventh overall and took third in its heat after running a 3:31.60. Duke edged outArkansas by 0.01 seconds for the top at-large spot in the finals.
“I think I’m most excited for the 4X400 in the sense that we have a really, really talentedrelay this year,” Aveni said. “And this has been one ofthe few times we’ve beenable to race this caliber ofcompetition.”
She said some runners believe the qualifying round in postseason track is more stressful than the finals.
“You have to perform onthat day in order to advance to the finals,” Aveni said. “The conditions were fine [on Thursday] in Oregon — we’re lucky it wasn’t raining.
“I think this happens every year where there’s a lot ofpeople that come in ranked really, really highly and they don’t run well and advanceto finals. You just got to be confident in yourself and know that you can race anybody.”
The 4X100 relay teamcould have advanced to the finals after an another school’s runner pulled her hamstringduring the last leg of the race.According to Aveni, the runner fell into Duke’s anchor and knocked her off balance.
The Blue Devils filed an appeal and won. But the coaches saw the number of today’s events members of the relay team were competing in and decided to uphold the final times.
“If we wanted we couldhave run today in a heat by ourselves and if we would have run faster, we would havequalified for the finals,” Aveni said.
Aveni will step on the track one last time today as a member of the Duke women’s track and field team. And she gets to run at the highest level of the collegiate sport.
That challenge is the most exciting part of track, in her opinion.
“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be healthy, I’m happy to lead these girls and really just see what I’m capable of,” Aveni said.
The women’s track finals are today. The 400 starts at 7:02 p.m. with the 4X400 relay set for 8:21 p.m. to close the championships.
Coverage of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.