ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Only two matches went the distance but young wrestlers got a shot to get some experience on Thursday evening during a dual match between Edgewood and Pymatuning Valley.
The Warriors won 49-24 with six weight classes resulting in forfeit and another seven decided by pins.
Edgewood’s Kyle Vencill won a 132-pound bout 9-4 over Pymatuning Valley’s Jason Dietrich and the Warrior’s Zeke Lucas earned a 12-5 decision over Nick Hitchcock.
Both coaches said they like having dual meets especially if they have close to a full lineup. The lineups weren’t completely full with Edgewood winning one match by forfeit and Pymatuning Valley calming three by forfeit, and neither team fielded a a 106 pounder.
The state dual tournament is no longer an automatic qualify event so the dual meet season has included a lot more matches between county schools.
Edgewood head wrestling coach Gregory Stolfer said his team has missed some matches because of COVID-19 and the opportunity to get matches in is the most important thing now.
“We are just trying to get as many matches as we can. ... Any time we can get on the mat, we are blessed,” Stolfer said.
Stolfer said the Chagrin Valley Conference wrestling tournament is scheduled for a week from Saturday with sectionals to follow.
Stolfer said his team his gearing up for sectionals with a very young team. He said there are only three seniors on the squad.
Pymatuning Valley coach David Miller said it was a pretty difficult match on Thursday, but he too was glad to get his young team some experience. He said his team only has two seniors.
It has been a different year for the Lakers as they are usually working with wrestlers that are gearing up for the state tournament and this year some wrestlers are trying to get to that point.
“A couple of kids took a step back,” Miller said of the Thursday evening match.
He said a lot of the young wrestlers were in a position to win but made mistakes that cost them.
Edgewood wrestlers who recorded pins included Antonio Colon-Herron, Quinton Gaines, Kyle Biller, Kurt Corrigan, Seth Enos and Troy Peterson.
Pymatuning Valley’s Brennan Moore also won by pinning his opponent.
