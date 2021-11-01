Dragons working on becoming a playoff team each year

HUDSON — The buses pulled into Hudson High School for the Lakeside Dragons first playoff game in almost two decades promptly at 6 p.m.
Like the football team they were bringing, they were right on schedule.
When Buzz Edwards arrived in the building on Sanborn Road, he inherited a program that had grown used to being kicked around.
Lakeside football had not had a .500 season since 2009. They had not had a winning season since 2005.
From 2010-2017, the Dragons averaged less than two wins a season and went winless twice. The program had its share of good players and coaches, but it had more than its share of distractions.
Disciplinary issues, poor practice habits, lack of accountability, and academics seemed to plague the program.
Edwards began preaching a change in mentality and culture. He talked about getting athletes that would work hard not only on the practice field and in the weight room, but also in the classroom and community.
‘Coach them hard, but love them harder’ is a mantra he goes by.
Results did not come overnight, though, nor did the coach expect them to.
“Coming in my first year and accessing where the program was and knowing we were going to have to kind of start from scratch with developing the culture and doing things the right way,” Edwards said. “I knew it was going to take some time to turn the program around.”
Edwards’ first three years saw the Dragons compile a record of 6-24.
This season, Lakeside went 5-5 and reached the postseason.
Yes, the team benefitted from the Ohio High School Athletic Association expanding the number of teams that got in and yes, they beat a few teams that were down this year. On the other hand, their five losses came against historically good programs — Brush, Villa-Angela St Joseph, Perry, Kirtland, and Hudson — all made the postseason and only Brush is not playing this week.
Lakeside now seems to now be on the right path.
Not only did the team have its most wins in years and make the postseason, but the entire culture has changed.
A team once known for its bad reputation is now seen doing work in the community, making good grades, and showing up at the elementary campus to talk to the younger players
On the field, two players set school records this season. Garrette Siebeneck exits as Lakeside’s all-time leader for passing yards with 2,959 yards and J’Shon Sanders has rushed for 2,887 yards with his senior year in ahead of him.
As much progress as the program has made though, there is still much work to do, as Friday night’s 42-6 drubbing at the hands of Hudson reminded everyone of.
The Dragons looked across the field at a program in Hudson with more than twice as many players in uniform. The Explorers were without their top running back, Aiden Lal. But, with the numbers they have injuries are easier to absorb. In Lal’s absence, Ryan Edwards rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns.
In addition, they had just one player who worked on both offense and defense. By comparison, Lakeside had five.
“Our kids got a little taste of how Division II football should look,” Edwards said.
It’s the kind of program that Edwards wants to see Lakeside develop into.
Of course, Ashtabula is nothing like Hudson in comparison to resources, but none of that matters to the coach.
“I’m a little rough around the edges myself,” he said. “And, we have everything we need here.”
Unlike other coaches that have come and gone at Lakeside, Edwards is here for the long run.
The plan is to turn Lakeside into the premier program in Ashtabula County, and become a regular in the postseason.
The timetable for that those goals in unsure, but it is now is certainly on the right track.
“I think we’re on schedule,” Edwards said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at with hard work and earning everything and I think the kids are too. But, we’re not satisfied.”
