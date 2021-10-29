A look at the Hudson football team may be a bit of a look in a mirror for the Lakeside football team this Friday night.
they will see a lot more players wearing Hudson gear compared to Dragons green and gold.
Lakeside has qualified for the state playoffs and will play at Hudson tonight at Hudson Memorial Stadium.
The Dragons qualified to the playoffs in 2002 and last season in a shortened-coronavirus pandemic season.
the regular season 5-4 and landed 13th out of 28 programs in the Division II, Region V ratings
The Explorers went 8-2 on the season and are seeded fourth.
Like the Dragons, the Explorers like to hurry to play up-tempo. One would expect them to hurry to the line of scrimmage and keep that foot on the pedal down.
“If our rosters were the same, we’d be twins,” Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said. “They have 80 kids on the roster and a lot of kids that only play one way. They play really fast on offense, but they’re simple, efficient, they make plays when they have to.
“It’s kind of funny, you look at yourself in the mirror when you watch them play because it’s a lot of the same concepts, a lot of the same ways they get their kids the ball. We have very similar philosophies on both sides of the ball, special teams, too.”
The 80 players on the roster is almost double what the Dragons will bring to the game.
As for those players, Hudson some talented ones.
Running back Aiden Lal is headed to the Air Force academy to play football after graduation.
This season, he has rushed for 1,096 yards on 150 carries, including 16 touchdowns, although he hasn’t taken a carry since Week 9 against Brunswick.
Lal’s status for Friday night is uncertain. Hudson’s other running back is Ryan Evans. He went for 102 yards in a 42-35 overtime win against Brunswick, but was limited to just 20 yards on 11 carries against Stow in Week 10. Evans has rushed for 476 yards on the season.
Like any good team, Hudson has multiple weapons on offense.
Quarterback Jagger Pallay has thrown for more than 2,000 yards with a 62 pecentage completion rate and 19 touchdowns passes to six interceptions.
“He can hang in the pocket and make some good throws,” Edwards said of Pallay. “They’re solid upfront with some receivers that will go get the ball and block their butts off in the run game.”
Defensively, the Explorers have a 3-3-5 scheme and will look to attack at every opportunity.
They’ve given up some big point totals in a few games this season, but also have two shutouts and held their opponent to10 points or less twice.
As for Lakeside, Edwards has been slow to open up the playbook the past few weeks in wins over Orange and Edgewood.
There may be some wrinkles to the offensive game plan this week, but expect the Dragons to rely on what got them into the playoffs — the run game.
What was a dual threat attack in the backfield with J’Shon Sanders and Elijah Jefferson has transitioned to a three-headed monster as A.J. Raffa has joined the backfield.
The three running backs have combined for more 2,200 yards this season.
Raffa, alone, has rushed for 446 yards in just the past three games.
With a young but talented line upfront, anchored by Sam Petros, Edwards said he has no plan of straying from what got them this far.
“I’ve always been of the philosophy, you have to dance with the girl you brought,” the coach said. “We’re going to get the ball to [J’Shon] Sanders, and [Elijah] Jefferson and [AJ] Raffa and (Malachi) Matlock.
“We’re gonna fly around on defense and try to take away their top four or five things that they do and force them into something that they’re not extremely good at. We’re gonna keep the pressure on them on special teams and go down there and make this ballgame.”
SIEBENECK BREAKS RECORD
Quarterback Garrette Siebeneck set a Lakeside record for career passing yards in a game vs. Edgewood last Friday. He surpassed the mark of former Lakeside player and current Edgewood interim coach Olajuwon Cooper, who threw for 1,657.
Cooper quarterbacked the Dragons to a playoff game in 2002. As the fifth seed in Division I, Region I, Lakeside lost Mentor 58-6 in the first round.
