Dragons, Lakers remain in playoff contention

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Lakeside and Pymatuning Valley are ranked in the top-16 of their respective region as the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings were released on Tuesday.
The Dragons (3-4) are ranked 14th in Division II, Region 5 with an average of 6.4269. Lakeside is scheduled to host Orange on Friday night.
The Lakers (5-2) check in at 13th with an average of 6.2945 in Division VI, Region 21. PV is slated to host Toronto on Friday night.
Jefferson and Connneaut had been ranked in the top 16 of Division V, Region 17, but dropped to 17th and 18th, respectively, in the latest ratings.
The Falcons (3-5) have an average of 4.7616 and Spartans (3-5) are at 4.5764. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-5) currently holds the 16th position with an average of 5.2957.
Both Jefferson and Conneaut are scheduled to host games on Friday night. The Falcons play Poland and Spartans go against Titusville.
The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Oct. 24 when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.
Division I
Region 1: 1. Medina (8-0) 25.1625, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 24.1394, 3. Canton McKinley (5-3) 19.1811, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-2) 18.8125, 5. Massillon Jackson (7-1) 18.2912, 6. Berea-Midpark (5-3) 13.75, 7. Cleveland Heights (6-2) 13.4514, 8. Brunswick (5-3) 12.611, 9. Strongsville (5-3) 12.5739, 10. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-4) 11.5121, 11. Elyria (4-4) 10.3497, 12. Mentor (3-5) 8.8551, 13. Solon (3-5) 6.6534, 14. Shaker Hts. (3-4) 5.5682, 15. Canton GlenOak (2-5) 3.7029, 16. Euclid (0-8) 0, 16. Lorain (0-8) 0
Region 2: 1. Marysville (7-0) 26.7841, 2. Springfield (7-0) 26.3718, 3. Centerville (6-2) 16.258, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.0658, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 15.5013, 6. Findlay (5-3) 14.7375, 7. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 14.6875, 8. Kettering Fairmont (5-3) 13.4747, 9. Perrysburg (5-3) 13.411, 10. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-4) 12.798, 11. Springboro (4-3) 8.3695, 12. Miamisburg (5-3) 7.2771, 13. Dublin Coffman (3-5) 6.9375, 14. Tol. Start (3-5) 5.9401, 15. Clayton Northmont (2-5) 5.2342, 16. Delaware Hayes (2-6) 4.5497, 17. Beavercreek (0-8) 0, 17. Middletown (0-7) 0
Region 3: 1. Upper Arlington (8-0) 21.1798, 2. Pickerington Central (7-1) 19.7066, 3. New Albany (8-0) 18.5855, 4. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 15.8125, 5. Pickerington North (7-1) 15.7846, 6. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 15.6624, 7. Hilliard Bradley (4-4) 13.0344, 8. Hilliard Davidson (6-2) 11.7398, 9. Lancaster (3-5) 8.0893, 10. Westerville North (3-5) 6.8782, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (4-4) 6.6735, 12. Reynoldsburg (3-4) 6.2857, 13. Groveport-Madison (2-6) 4.7917, 14. Thomas Worthington (2-5) 3.888, 15. Galloway Westland (2-5) 3.2392, 16. Westerville Central (1-6) 2.9401, 17. Grove City (1-6) 1.6589, 18. Newark (0-8) 0, 18. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-8) 0
Region 4: 1. Cin. St. Xavier (7-1) 25.1563, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-2) 23.6979, 3. West Chester Lakota West (6-1) 18.1576, 4. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-1) 17.4916, 5. Cin. Princeton (7-1) 16.645, 6. Milford (5-3) 14.7216, 7. Cin. Colerain (5-3) 9.4271, 8. Cin. Elder (2-5) 8.5673, 9. Mason (3-5) 7.1743, 10. Fairfield (3-4) 6.5213, 11. Cin. Sycamore (3-5) 5.6913, 12. Hamilton (2-4) 3.8333, 13. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-6) 3.7334, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-6) 3.4479, 15. Lebanon (1-6) 2.8016, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-4) 0.9, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (0-8) 0
Division II
1. Cle. Benedictine (6-0) 24.8077, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 16.6837, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-2) 16.3529, 4. Willoughby South (7-1) 15.4936, 5. Hudson (7-1) 15.375, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (5-2) 12.2898, 7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-2) 11.9745, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 10.6006, 9. Warren G. Harding (4-4) 8.3125, 10. Painesville Riverside (5-3) 7.8712, 11. Maple Hts. (4-3) 7.4992, 12. Boardman (4-3) 7.4706, 13. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 6.5431, 14. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-4) 6.4269, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-4) 6.0824, 16. Bedford (4-3) 6.0385, 17. Eastlake North (3-5) 5.0375, 18. Garfield Hts. (3-5) 4.3415, 19. Akron Firestone (3-5) 4.0395, 20. Hunting Valley University School (1-6) 3.2332
Region 6: 1. Avon (6-2) 21.2125, 2. Medina Highland (7-1) 20.3005, 3. Barberton (7-1) 19.2304, 4. Fremont Ross (7-1) 17.6875, 5. Avon Lake (6-2) 17.1125, 6. Tol. Central Cath. (6-2) 16.7401, 7. North Olmsted (6-2) 13.4659, 8. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 13.0449, 9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-2) 12.3308, 10. North Royalton (5-3) 11.8693, 11. Tol. St. John's (3-4) 11.6316, 12. Lakewood (5-3) 10.965, 13. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 10.9625, 14. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (5-2) 10.9452, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-5) 8.2481, 16. Grafton Midview (3-5) 7.7, 17. Wadsworth (2-6) 7.4211, 18. Sylvania Northview (5-3) 6.4082, 19. North Ridgeville (3-5) 5.8214, 20. Oregon Clay (2-6) 4.2658
Region 7: 1. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.6375, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-0) 20.5833, 3. Westerville South (5-2) 17.4286, 4. Massillon Washington (6-2) 15.3864, 5. North Canton Hoover (6-2) 15.2653, 6. Dublin Scioto (6-2) 13.7917, 7. Green (6-2) 13.1735, 8. Canal Winchester (5-3) 11.4117, 9. Marion Harding (5-3) 9.3278, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.0316, 11. Uniontown Lake (4-3) 7.7239, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-4) 6.4392, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-5) 5.7365, 14. Wooster (4-4) 5.4375, 15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-4) 5.1804, 16. Cols. St. Charles (2-6) 4.9723, 17. Worthington Kilbourne (3-5) 4.1546, 18. Cols. Independence (3-5) 4.1117, 19. Cols. Northland (2-5) 3.6315, 20. Logan (2-5) 3.4172
Region 8: 1. Piqua (7-0) 20.381, 2. Kings Mills Kings (8-0) 19.5778, 3. Ashville Teays Valley (8-0) 18.9896, 4. Cin. Anderson (6-2) 17.9298, 5. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 15.6737, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (5-3) 14.6482, 7. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 12.2584, 8. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 11.894, 9. Cin. Turpin (6-2) 11.5682, 10. Troy (4-3) 8.9105, 11. Riverside Stebbins (5-2) 8.2479, 12. Harrison (3-4) 8.1844, 13. Lima Senior (3-4) 6.6519, 14. Xenia (4-3) 6.5336, 15. Sidney (3-5) 4.9375, 16. Morrow Little Miami (3-5) 4.0753, 17. Loveland (2-6) 4.075, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-5) 3.9792, 19. Day. Belmont (2-4) 3.9269, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-4) 2.8912
Division III
Region 9: 1. Dover (7-0) 22.6111, 2. Chardon (8-0) 21.9766, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-1) 18.5625, 4. Aurora (7-1) 17.4875, 5. Hubbard (8-0) 16.75, 6. Canfield (7-1) 16.7088, 7. Steubenville (6-2) 16.2569, 8. Streetsboro (6-1) 14.3276, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (6-2) 13.4896, 10. Tallmadge (6-2) 11.3228, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-4) 10.4145, 12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-4) 9.8305, 13. New Philadelphia (5-3) 9.5751, 14. Ravenna (5-3) 9.3229, 15. Akron East (3-5) 7.3916, 16. Niles McKinley (4-3) 6.75, 17. Painesville Harvey (4-4) 6.4082, 18. Youngstown Chaney (3-4) 5.4107, 19. Warren Howland (2-6) 4.8059, 20. Alliance (2-6) 4.4459
Region 10: 1. Norton (8-0) 21.3231, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (8-0) 20.3635, 3. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 16.462, 4. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 16.2125, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-2) 14.8061, 6. Rocky River (5-3) 13.703, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-4) 10.9125, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 10.8721, 9. Bay Village Bay (4-3) 9.2923, 10. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 8.227, 11. Copley (3-5) 5.2803, 12. Tol. Rogers (2-4) 5.0449, 13. Sylvania Southview (4-4) 5, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-5) 4.9561, 15. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-5) 4.5616, 16. Ashland (3-5) 4.4961, 17. Richfield Revere (2-6) 3.8617, 18. Cle. Collinwood (2-3) 3.8154, 19. Defiance (3-5) 3.5875, 20. Lexington (2-6) 3.475
Region 11: 1. Granville (7-0) 22.5532, 2. Jackson (6-2) 15.75, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (6-2) 14.9794, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 14.7566, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 14.5, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 14.2807, 7. London (6-2) 13.5293, 8. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-2) 12.6488, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-3) 11.8924, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 11.4994, 11. Bellefontaine (5-3) 10.675, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-4) 9.8, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (5-3) 9.4136, 14. Zanesville (4-3) 9.3319, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 9.1888, 16. Cols. South (5-3) 8.5718, 17. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-4) 8.4607, 18. Chillicothe (4-3) 8.3173, 19. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 7.6026, 20. Marietta (3-5) 3.769
Region 12: 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 23.5, 2. Monroe (7-1) 17.8163, 3. Hamilton Ross (6-1) 17.6834, 4. Wapakoneta (6-2) 16.2125, 5. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 16.2, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 15.9269, 7. Bellbrook (6-2) 14.5375, 8. Cin. Hughes (6-0) 12.9448, 9. Lima Shawnee (4-4) 10.075, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-3) 8.5812, 11. Franklin (4-4) 8.3561, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-3) 7.8974, 13. Day. Dunbar (3-3) 6.9058, 14. Vandalia Butler (3-4) 6.7406, 15. Trotwood-Madison (3-4) 6.6639, 16. Cin. Northwest (3-5) 6.1146, 17. Elida (4-4) 5.9875, 18. New Richmond (3-4) 5.5097, 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-5) 4.6804, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-6) 3.5658
Division IV
Region 13: 1. Beloit West Branch (8-0) 18.9613, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-3) 15.0748, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 15.066, 4. Navarre Fairless (8-0) 14.5625, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 12.369, 6. Perry (6-2) 12.3393, 7. Salem (6-2) 11.5039, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 11.4694, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 9.9836, 10. Gates Mills Hawken (5-3) 9.1086, 11. Poland Seminary (5-3) 8.6155, 12. Canton South (6-2) 8.4444, 13. Girard (4-4) 7.398, 14. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 6.6921, 15. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-4) 6.3661, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 6.3205, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-4) 5.8286, 18. Struthers (4-4) 5.6184, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 3.6156, 20. Pepper Pike Orange (1-7) 2.95
Region 14: 1. Bellevue (7-1) 20.2875, 2. Clyde (6-2) 16.6, 3. Van Wert (7-1) 15.9625, 4. Sandusky Perkins (6-2) 15.3375, 5. Port Clinton (7-1) 14.2938, 6. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 13.3363, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (6-2) 12.0713, 8. Wooster Triway (5-1) 11.8333, 9. Rocky River Lutheran West (7-1) 11.6974, 10. Shelby (6-2) 11.4885, 11. Wauseon (6-2) 9.975, 12. Tol. Scott (5-3) 9.9375, 13. Galion (4-4) 7.9875, 14. Huron (5-3) 7.899, 15. Rossford (4-4) 7.2719, 16. Milan Edison (4-4) 6.8375, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-3) 6.3802, 18. Bryan (4-4) 5.7375, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-5) 3.975, 20. Napoleon (2-6) 1.9931
Region 15: 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-0) 19.6345, 2. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.7097, 3. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 14.3579, 4. Carrollton (6-2) 14.1327, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 13.6329, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 10.7396, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 9.576, 8. Cambridge (5-3) 9.5421, 9. Sparta Highland (6-2) 9.5306, 10. Cols. Linden McKinley (6-2) 9.4214, 11. Heath (6-2) 9.0612, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.1695, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-2) 7.2077, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-2) 6.9406, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-5) 6.8628, 16. Vincent Warren (3-5) 6.7255, 17. Circleville Logan Elm (3-5) 5.7706, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-5) 5.7396, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-5) 5.4758, 20. Cols. East (3-2) 4.2231
Region 16: 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 20.328, 2. Eaton (8-0) 18.7879, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-0) 17.586, 4. Waverly (6-1) 15.5169, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 14.487, 6. Bethel-Tate (6-1) 13.563, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-3) 11.1818, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (7-1) 10.6625, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (4-4) 10.1696, 10. Day. Northridge (6-2) 9.1375, 11. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 8.9401, 12. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 8.825, 13. St. Paris Graham Local (4-3) 8.1685, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (3-4) 7.9091, 15. Greenfield McClain (4-3) 6.7143, 16. Waynesville (4-4) 5.6218, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 5.0114, 18. Hillsboro (3-5) 4.7207, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-5) 3.95, 20. Chillicothe Unioto (2-6) 2.8229
Division V
Region 17: 1. Kirtland (7-0) 23.9526, 2. Canfield South Range (8-0) 19.926, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 17.1146, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (8-0) 15.2589, 5. Bellaire (7-1) 15.1604, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 13.8992, 7. Mantua Crestwood (4-3) 10.069, 8. Akron Manchester (5-3) 9.5729, 9. Burton Berkshire (5-3) 8.4577, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 8.0521, 11. Richmond Edison (5-3) 7.9936, 12. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 7.1688, 13. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-4) 6.4276, 14. Youngstown Liberty (5-3) 6.2734, 15. Rootstown (4-4) 5.9734, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-5) 5.2957, 17. Jefferson Area (3-5) 4.7616, 18. Conneaut (3-5) 4.5764, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-4) 4.5433, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.6667
Region 18: 1. Tontogany Otsego (7-0) 18.8036, 2. Elyria Cath. (6-2) 16.0128, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 15.3235, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-3) 13.5625, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 12.3375, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 12.2287, 7. Richwood North Union (7-1) 12.2143, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 12.0633, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-2) 8.1351, 10. Lima Bath (5-3) 7.975, 11. Genoa Area (4-4) 7.6186, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-3) 7.1867, 13. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.2883, 14. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-4) 4.7429, 15. Oak Harbor (4-4) 4.0026, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-7) 3.6288, 17. Brooklyn (3-5) 3.5815, 18. West Salem Northwestern (2-6) 3.5729, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-5) 3.2532, 20. Millbury Lake (2-6) 2.2234
Region 19: 1. Piketon (7-0) 18.2897, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) 16.8404, 3. Ironton (7-1) 16.1331, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 15.9167, 5. Wheelersburg (5-3) 13.273, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-3) 12.1667, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-3) 10.9426, 8. Portsmouth (6-2) 10.7594, 9. Minford (5-2) 9.6511, 10. Portsmouth West (4-4) 9.0213, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-2) 8.5878, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (4-4) 7.025, 13. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 6.9389, 14. McDermott Northwest (4-4) 6.263, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-5) 5.866, 16. Wellston (4-4) 5.5, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (2-4) 4.4679, 18. Coshocton (3-4) 4.0985, 19. New Lexington (2-6) 3.6711, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-5) 3.0818
Region 20: 1. Cin. Taft (5-2) 15.25, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-0) 13.0875, 3. Springfield Shawnee (6-2) 13.0284, 4. Cin. Mariemont (6-2) 12.2375, 5. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-2) 12.1609, 6. Versailles (7-1) 11.25, 7. Reading (5-2) 10.9692, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 9.8667, 9. Brookville (6-2) 9.65, 10. Williamsburg (5-3) 8.3072, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-3) 8.0797, 12. Springfield Greenon (5-2) 7.1116, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-4) 6.9043, 14. Day. Meadowdale (5-2) 6.0143, 15. Carlisle (3-5) 5.8625, 16. Sabina East Clinton (4-4) 5.8542, 17. Blanchester (3-4) 5.3101, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-5) 3.0062, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-5) 2.4524, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-4) 1.7606
Division VI
Region 21: 1. New Middletown Springfield (7-1) 14.3466, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 14.273, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-1) 13.5, 4. Mogadore (6-2) 12.7735, 5. Creston Norwayne (6-2) 10.0947, 6. Brookfield (5-2) 8.1981, 7. Canton Central Cath. (3-5) 7.8731, 8. Middlefield Cardinal (5-3) 7.6401, 9. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 7.5104, 10. East Canton (4-2) 7.5, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-4) 7.4112, 12. Hanoverton United (6-1) 7.375, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-2) 6.2945, 14. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-4) 5.6192, 15. Wellington (4-4) 3.6771, 16. Mineral Ridge (3-4) 2.9958, 17. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-6) 2.8618, 18. Newton Falls (2-6) 2.8041, 19. Oberlin (1-7) 1.8756, 20. Rittman (2-5) 1.6927
Region 22: 1. Archbold (8-0) 16.1932, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 15.2652, 3. Carey (7-1) 15.0599, 4. Columbus Grove (8-0) 14.7875, 5. Defiance Tinora (7-1) 14.1326, 6. Liberty Center (6-2) 13.7285, 7. Gibsonburg (6-1) 11.2957, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 10.154, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 9.7626, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-2) 8.6504, 11. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.1604, 12. Bluffton (4-4) 5.1843, 13. Van Buren (3-4) 4.7898, 14. Delta (4-4) 4.3305, 15. Sherwood Fairview (3-5) 3.3875, 16. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 3.3065, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-6) 2.5657, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.02, 19. Bucyrus (2-6) 1.925, 20. Northwood (3-3) 1.9167
Region 23: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 16.1623, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 14.3801, 3. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.101, 4. Galion Northmor (8-0) 13.5459, 5. Cols. Africentric (6-1) 13.2613, 6. Barnesville (6-1) 11.6261, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (7-0) 9.3701, 8. Nelsonville-York (5-3) 7.8646, 9. Worthington Christian (5-2) 7.5714, 10. Centerburg (5-2) 6.7062, 11. Lucasville Valley (4-4) 6.0425, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 5.3049, 13. KIPP Columbus (5-3) 5.2434, 14. Johnstown Northridge (4-4) 4.8438, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.7143, 16. Marion Elgin (3-5) 4.1991, 17. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.0625, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-5) 3.6315, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-5) 3.1254, 20. Mount Gilead (2-6) 3.0804
Region 24: 1. Mechanicsburg (8-0) 13.6705, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-2) 12.75, 3. Coldwater (7-1) 9.3176, 4. Arcanum (6-2) 9.1121, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-3) 7.3816, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-2) 6.3382, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-3) 6.1339, 8. Anna (3-5) 6.0125, 9. Springfield Northeastern (5-3) 5.7653, 10. Cin. Country Day (5-2) 4.8252, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-5) 3.8883, 12. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 3.7708, 13. Chillicothe Huntington (2-5) 3.388, 14. Fort Recovery (3-5) 3.325, 15. Jamestown Greeneview (4-4) 3.2626, 16. New Paris National Trail (3-5) 2.425, 17. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (1-5) 1.6107, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (2-6) 1.5821, 19. Frankfort Adena (2-6) 1.488, 20. Casstown Miami East (2-6) 1.4625
Division VII
Region 25: 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 17.0616, 2. Lucas (6-1) 13.4921, 3. Independence (7-1) 12.3696, 4. Dalton (6-2) 9.8712, 5. Salineville Southern (6-2) 9.8455, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 9.6602, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 8.3205, 8. Lowellville (6-2) 7.5066, 9. Malvern (6-2) 7.3397, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-2) 5.7976, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 5.4579, 12. Windham (4-3) 5.1765, 13. Vienna Mathews (5-2) 4.8494, 14. Toronto (3-5) 4.0806, 15. Monroeville (3-5) 3.8492, 16. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-5) 3.5405, 17. Wellsville (3-3) 3.364, 18. Ashland Mapleton (2-5) 3.1063, 19. McDonald (2-5) 2.8571, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (1-5) 2.4015
Region 26: 1. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 13.6354, 2. Edon (7-1) 12.8717, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-1) 12.6398, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-1) 9.7691, 5. McComb (7-1) 9.6256, 6. Leipsic (5-3) 7.8801, 7. Defiance Ayersville (4-3) 6.619, 8. Antwerp (6-2) 6.5729, 9. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.55, 10. Lima Perry (4-4) 6.548, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-3) 6.3875, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (5-3) 6.2411, 13. Spencerville (4-4) 6.025, 14. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-2) 5.9528, 15. Sycamore Mohawk (3-5) 5.8314, 16. Pandora-Gilboa (4-4) 5.1115, 17. Arlington (6-2) 4.8712, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-4) 4.3288, 19. Arcadia (3-5) 2.3839, 20. Edgerton (4-4) 2.3586
Region 27: 1. Newark Cath. (8-0) 14.0523, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-0) 13.4048, 3. Shadyside (6-1) 12.605, 4. Howard East Knox (6-2) 10.2959, 5. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 10.112, 6. Waterford (5-2) 9.9196, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 8.3623, 8. Caldwell (4-3) 6.5062, 9. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.3333, 10. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-3) 5.649, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-3) 4.3655, 12. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-4) 4.2038, 13. Corning Miller (3-3) 3.2568, 14. Danville (3-5) 3.1743, 15. Racine Southern (4-3) 3.1429, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 2.8886, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-6) 2.8397, 18. Morral Ridgedale (3-4) 1.907, 19. Cardington-Lincoln (1-6) 1.7512, 20. Reedsville Eastern (2-4) 1.6528
Region 28: 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 19.2525, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 12.1875, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 10.432, 4. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1) 10.4302, 5. DeGraff Riverside (6-2) 9.875, 6. St. Henry (6-2) 9.6495, 7. New Bremen (5-3) 6.9617, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-3) 6.4276, 9. Ansonia (5-3) 6.3625, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-2) 5.2292, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-2) 4.5, 12. Fort Loramie (3-5) 3.9217, 13. Lockland (3-3) 3.7928, 14. Troy Christian (4-4) 3.6385, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 3.2375, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-6) 2.7191, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-5) 2.425, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-5) 2.0624, 19. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 1.8929, 20. Beaver Eastern (1-6) 1.6548
