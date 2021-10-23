ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside football team took the bus to bring the Battle of the Bridge Trophy across Route 20 to Corlew Stadium on Friday night.Once they arrived, the Dragons used their power ground attack to make sure it came back home with them.
The combination of AJ Raffa, J’Shon Sanders, and Elijah Jefferson combined for 417 rushing yards to lead Lakeside to a 53-20 win.
“It’s amazing,” Lakeside senior lineman Sam Petros said. “It really is something special. I prefer run-blocking over pass-blocking any day. So, this is like my kind of offense. I thought I had a good day and the offensive line as a whole.”
The win avenged a 28-26 loss to the Warriors the last time the two teams met in Edgewood. More importantly, it took the Dragons to 5-4 on the season and likely locks up a spot in the postseason which begins next weekend.
Petros, who was around not only for the loss against Edgewood two years ago but a lot of other ones over the past couple of years, certainly appreciated the moment.
“This is the first winning season in a long time for us,” he said. “About all those sad emotions, we certainly remember those things and we got the job done tonight.”
Not that there was much secret about what Lakeside was going to do anyhow. On the first play from scrimmage, Raffa took on a tackler right up the middle, then broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run.
One possession later, Sanders scored on a 1-yard plunge, the first of two trips to the end zone. Jefferson had a 16-yard scoring run, part of his game-best 216-yard night. Raffa added a 44-yard run late in the game.
For coach Buzz Edwards, it was just doing what he likes to do.
It was the second consecutive week Lakeside topped the 50 point mark on the scoreboard.
The Dragons defense chipped in as well. Angelo Collazo had a 55-yard interception return and fumble recovery deep in Warriors territory that set up a score.
The defense also recorded three sacks in the second half, preventing an Edgewood offense that was showing lots of sparks from quarterback Tony Hall.
“We weren’t going to let him [Hall] sit back there and pick us apart,” Edwards said. “The turnovers and Angelo with the pick-6, getting some sacks, those things were huge for us tonight.”
Hall threw the big interception, but he also had perhaps his best night of the season as he went 17 of 34 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
For Edgewood , Ezekiel Lucas had 57 yards on nine carries.
The loss droppedd the Warriors to 2-8, but the positives are something interim coach Olajuwon Cooper said they can definitely build on.
“From a competition standpoint, that’s the only thing we’re expecting,” the coach said. “We’re expecting to compete playing our crosstown rivals and I thought our guys did a great job of competing.
“They realize that sometimes you give your best effort and your best effort is not good enough. We have nothing to hang our heads about and now we know what we need to do in the offseason to be a more complete football team.”
