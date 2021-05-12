SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Since taking over the Lakeside softball program, coach Jodi Candela said the one thing she has not figured out is how to get her team to keep mishaps from spiralling out of control.
Tuesday’s Division I sectional game against Mayfield was a prime example.
From fielding errors to phantom tags to baserunning blunders, the Dragons had just about everything go wrong in the early innings, in a 12-2 loss at Lakeside High School.
“We didn’t think they were that much better than us, we thought they were just like us,” Lakeside senior Sidney Griffith said of Mayfield. “We kind of just strolled in and warmed up. We didn’t play with a purpose today, and a team like that, they’ll bite you in the butt for a loss.”
Mayfield bit the Dragons, but Lakeside bit itself even worse.
The Dragons had two errors in the first inning to open the door for the Wildcats to grab an early 2-0 lead.
In the second, Griffith took a throw at second base from Adrianna Campbell-Hull for what should have been a force-out, except Griffith, feeling the urgency to make a big play, did not get a shoe on the base for the out, before firing to first trying for a double-play. Everyone was safe and Mayfield added two more runs.
Things got most bizarre in the third inning, though. Down 4-1, thanks to four walks, Griffith was at the plate with the bases loaded and only one out. After striking out on a changeup her first time, the University of Toledo signee jumped on the first pitch she saw down and belted it down the left-field line and off the fence for what was either a foul ball or a base clearing extra base-hit.
The problem was the umpires were not sure of what to call. When the ball hit the fence, instead of runners circling the bases, confusion ensued. One umpire lifted her hands signaling foul ball and another one then pointed right to signal fair.
The confusion resulted in the Lakeside runners not knowing what to do.
“I didn’t know if it was foul or not,” Griffith said. “I wasn’t really watching it and I didn’t hear the umpire call anything so I put my head down and ran. Then I was trying to pick up my third base coach and I saw two girls standing on third base.”
Three Lakeside runners wound up in a traffic jam at third.
Kaitlyn Mead scored on the play, but Nicole Lempomen, who had stopped and started again, was cut down at the plate. Addy Torino had to scramble back to third and Griffith, who was at third, had to flee back to second.
Instead of the game being tied with Griffith standing on third with one out, Lakeside was down two with two outs. Eva DeCamillo grounded out to end what could have been a huge inning.
Mayfield added four more runs in the third inning, while the Lakeside bats could not get much going the rest of the way. Ireland Noble recorded a one-out single in the third, but that was the Dragons’ last hit until Campbell-Hull doubled to center in the fifth.
The Wildcats will travel to Riverside for the sectional final today. The loss dropped Lakeside to 12-12 and the Dragons host Berkshire Friday to wrap up the season.
