ASHTABLA TOWNSHP — Two hits down the third baseline were the difference in Lakeside’s 10-8 win at Edgewood on Thursday night.
The first hit came on a hard line drive by Cameron Crockett just out of the reach of the third baseman to put runners on first and third with one out.
The second came on a soft liner by Cohen Poploske that again cleared the outstretched glove of the third baseman to give the Dragons a 9-8 lead.
“Just a couple of bad breaks,” Edgewood coach Jeff Barger said. “You don’t ever want to say you lost the game because a ball got lost in the sun, but our field late in the day’s a tough spot. It could’ve happened to anybody. That [second] line drive that’s probably an out most of the time, but they put the bat on the ball. They deserved to win.”
Lakeside trailed 3-1 entering the top of the third inning. Clean-up hitter Danny Garcia crushed a no doubt solo-home run that cleared the 340-foot center field wall by several feet to lead off the inning.
The Dragons scored three more runs in the inning to take a 5-3 lead.
“We definitely feed off each other,” Lakeside coach Jared Sziber said. “Whenever things start going well, they really feed off that energy.”
Four walks in the bottom of the fourth helped Edgewood take a 7-6 lead. Both teams went back and forth to take an 8-8 tie into the seventh.
With runners on first and second with no outs it looked like the Dragons were going to take the lead and potentially add multiple runs heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Instead, Trey Juhola hit a grounder to second, which the Warriors turned into a double play.
Then, Nick Hodges struck out swinging to end the inning with a runner stranded on third.
Quality at bats early in the bottom half of the inning put Edgewood in a similar position.
With runners on first and second with one out, Jacob Bell hit a line drive right to Crockett, who snagged it out of the air and tagged the runner in one smooth motion to end the inning.
“They battled throughout the game so when that opportunity came we were already in that groove,” Sziber said. “A big thing was Aiden [DiSalvatore] came out and just pounded the zone. He gave us some length that we really needed. It starts all on the bump.”
DiSalvatore allowed one run in 4.1 innings on six hits.
The Warriors utilized three pitchers with Ethan Stalter being the most effective in 3.0 innings. He allowed four hits, two runs and struck out three batters.
Lakeside beat Edgewood 4-0 in the first matchup this season on April 9, but Thursday’s close win could provide more lessons as the Dragons hope to make a late-season push.
“We’ve been kind of a Jekyll and Hyde team all year,” Sziber said. “We played really good one day and kind of off the next. It was nice to see us battle. We’ve had a hard time this year when we get down not being able to come back, and they showed some guts today.”
Both teams are slated to play today. Lakeside goes to Warren G. Harding at 5 p.m. and Edgewood is at Crestwood at 4:30 p.m..
