On April 7 when Grand Valley and Lakeside played each other, the Dragons’ Kaitlyn Mead threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win in five innings.
In Monday’s 8-7 home win, Mead again pitched, allowing 13 hits and two earned runs.
The Mustangs added five unearned runs on six Lakeside errors.
With the scored tied 7-7 in the top of the seventh and the bases loaded, Mead needed to force two outs. GV scored in every inning except the second and six up until that point.
Mead forced a grounder near first where Naomi Cruz threw home to get the force out. The next batter also grounded out near first. Mead tried to implement some off-speed pitches into her arsenal to throw GV’s hitters off balance and create easier fielding opportunities.
“I knew I just needed to put it in the strike zone so that they could get a hit and we could try to make something happen, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work,” Mead said. “But it did end up working and we got those two outs that we needed.”
Then, in the bottom of the inning when Lakeside needed a baserunner, there was Mead batting leadoff. She showed patience at the plate and earned a walk.
“I needed to get on base,” Mead said. “That’s all that was going through my mind. I just knew I somehow needed to get on base, whether it was let a pitch hit me, walk, like I did, or just try to get a base hit.”
She then stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. A low, inside pitch got past the GV catcher, and Mead capitalized, sliding headfirst for the game-winning run.
Smart baserunning helped the Dragons produce a majority of their runs. In the second inning, Sidney Griffith, on a delayed steal from third, touched home with Nicole Lemponen at-bat.
The score increased Lakeside’s lead to 4-1. The Dragons left six runners on base, but the timely baserunning helped supplement lost opportunities.
“We’ve been wanting to do that delayed steal for four years now,” Lakeside coach Jodi Candela said. “We’re trying to be aggressive on the bases, and that’s something we’ve been trying to instill for the whole season, but especially the past couple of weeks. We tell them if you’re aggressive, you’ll get the other team to make some errors, and then we’re going to be successful in that. We did that today.”
Griffith scored two other times with opportunistic baserunning after being hit by a pitch and walked.
She scored four runs on the day, and added a double off the wall in the fourth to drive in a run. Lemponen and Eva DeCamillo each recorded two RBIs.
After losing the first matchup, Mustangs coach Mitchell Lake was happy with his team’s improvement even though they were unable to secure the win.
He hopes to build off the positives from Monday’s game into today’s home game against Geneva at 4:30 p.m.
“We have games where we hit, and then we don’t field, and then we have games where we field but don’t hit,” Lake said. “That’s what happened last time against them. This time we brought it— mostly— together. A few little mishaps, and that’s just what happens in the game.”
For GV, Taylor Hall had four hits, while Alexis Cooper added three. Emily Eland notched three RBIs.
The Dragons weathered six errors in the win, something they likely wouldn’t have overcome earlier in the season.
Lakeside hosts Pymatuning Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.