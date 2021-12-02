Dragons boys basketball team relying on upperclassmen this season

A few years back, Matt Newsome was in the process of putting together a youth basketball tournament at Lakeside High School.
Among his helpers were the Dragon boys players as freshmen.
In this current season, those freshmen are now seniors and the youth players are starting their high school careers at Lakeside.
And Newsome is leading the way with both groups entering the 2021-22 high school season.
“It’s an interesting perspective to see them now,” said Newsome, who is in his second season as head coach of the varsity squad. “It’s all about culture. That group of boys has been a huge reason why things have swung.”
Those seniors are Ashton Wheelock, Kyler Sabatine and Fernando Cotts.
“This group of seniors is the most impactful for our team,” Newsome said.
Wheelock said the goal for his class has been trying to ‘change the culture’ not just in sports but the whole school.
The list includes showing up everyday to practice working hard, doing all the little things right, hustling at all times, being committed to the team and getting better, waking up early in the morning, getting extra shots up and showing up to all non-mandatory workouts.
“As I’ve gotten older, me and my teammates have drilled it in the younger classes’ heads, ‘This is how we do things from now on,’ “ Wheelock said. “I feel that we have led the charge on this experience and I am grateful for that.”
Other players on the squad include juniors Dasjuan Williams, Ben Anservitz, Kaiden Hettsmenburger, Jamil Haynes and Cam Crockett and sophomores Jimmy Timonere and Alex DiSalvatore.
The Dragons lost key players from last season’s 12-5 team, including Brandon Ford, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Williams is in line to step up and take on that scoring role.
“He’s been waiting in the wings,” Newsome said of Williams. “Him and Brandon went at it in practice.”
The projected starting five is Williams, Cotts, Wheelock, Anservitz and Timonere, but that’s fluid.
Lakeside’s schemes are dribble drive on offense and man-to-man on defense.
One area which could work in Lakeside’s favor is the football team’s 5-5 mark and Division II playoff appearance during the fall.
“Any time a team has success, the kids want to try and replicate that,” he said.
Football players J’Shon Sanders, Angelo Collazo and Malachi Donahue are suiting up for the JV squad.
Newsome also has a new staff around him.
Bobby McQuoid, who guided Geneva girls track and field to team and individual success over the years, is an assistant coach.
“He’s a motivator, handles our strength and conditioning and our defense,” Newsome said.
Jeff Kohli is the JV coach and Sam Cancel is leading the freshman squad.
Newsome expects a tough, competitive conference, starting at home against Perry on Saturday night.
The Dragons are scheduled to play most of Ashtabula County schools, including a Dec. 21 game against Jefferson.
Lakeside has a home-and-home with Grand River Academy, and hosts Richmond Heights.
Newsome likes what he’s seen from his squad on and off the court.
Now, it’s a matter of putting it to use in regular-season games.
“We want to carry on this culture of accountability the kids have started with the concept defense is always first,” Newsome said.
