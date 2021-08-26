Lakeside’s Buzz Edwards and Madison’s Mike Gilligan both saw positives from their respective football teams in the season opener last Friday.
In the end, though, neither was able to pull out a win.
The teams will battle it out on Friday in Lakeside’s home opener.
The Dragons fell to Brush 41-20, while the Blue Streaks dropped a 37-20 decision to Geneva.
Edwards is looking forward to playing another quality in Madison.
Lakeside and Madison are both in Division II, Region 5.
“They’re coached up well,” Edwards said. “It will be a big test for us to see where we are.”
The Blue Streaks rallied to draw within 30-20 with around eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Brady Peet’s 88-yard kickoff return for a TD sealed the Geneva win.
“They’re always physical upfront,” Edwards said of the Blue Streaks.
Madison quarterback Michael O’Brien threw for 121 yards and one TD. Running backs Carson Alley and Kenyon Boncela added rushing scores.
Lakeside trailed 21-0 late in the second quarter, but tallied two TDs over the second and third periods to draw within 21-14. Brush, however, outscored the visitors 20-6 the rest of the way.
“We’ve got to tackle better, execute on offense and limit mistakes,” Edwards said. “We had mental errors on third and fourth downs.”
Edwards was pleased his players battled throughout.
“The next step for our team is to do it on a regular basis,” he said. “Our kids are older, faster and stronger. For us to turn the corner, they have to pay attention during the week and do the little things because they turn into big things.”
Malachi Matlock was among the positives for the Dragons. The junior scored on a 75-yard pass from QB Garrette Siebeneck and on a 90-yard kickoff return.
“He’s an explosive athlete,” Edwards said of Matlock. “He’s worked hard in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom. He’s mature enough to make plays.”
Gilligan is aware of what Lakeside has to offer offensively.
“They have some good running backs and a good skills set,” he said.
Elijah Jefferson led the Dragons with 91 yards rushing, J’Shon Sanders ran for 49 and A.J. Raffa contributed 15. They ran behind an offensive line, which includes senior Sam Petros.
Madison showed balance against the Eagles, which pleased Gilligan.
“I thought we ran the ball well and [Michael] O’Brien had a couple of nice passes,” he said. “We threw the ball to multiple receivers. We had some momentum, but couldn’t stop them [Geneva].”
Gilligan cited Boncela, Bryant Perkins and Alley for their running abilities.
The Blue Streaks faced an unconventional offense in last week’s game — the wing-T.
“We had a lot of young guys on defense,” Gilligan said. “We see a lot of spread offenses. Chardon runs the wing-T and we’ll play them. It’s getting the kids to keep their eyes on the keys.”
Gilligan said it will take a complete game to beat the Dragons.
“Defensively, it comes down to avoiding giving up the big play, and on offense, sustaining drives,” he said. “It comes down to turnovers, and eliminating negative plays.”
