JEFFERSON — With John Peters Dragas, there’s really nothing complicated about it.
When you have it going, well ... you have it going.
The Blue Streaks sophomore guard definitely had it going on Tuesday night in a 71-58 win at Jefferson.
Dragas scored a game-best 37 points, including 27 in the first half.
He tallied 14 of those 27 points in about a three-minute spurt to help Madison break away from the Falcons.
With his up 32-26 midway through the second stanza, Dragas took matters into his own hands.
Madison had squandered the seven-point lead they had taken in the opening stanza, but Dragas was about to give his team a much bigger cushion to work with.
He started with back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the Madison lead to double-digits. Then, Dragas added a pair of free-throw hits, followed by a steal at the defensive end and a coast-to-coast drive for an and-one at the other end. To cap it off, Dragas converted another three from the corner to close the half.
With all that scoring, the Falcons were still stuck on 26. By the time Dragas was in the lockerroom, his team was up by 20.
“You start making a few and you get satisfied,” Dragas said of his scoring output. “You see two goes in and you think may as well shoot another one. Once you hit a few, the defense has to change, you open up looks for other guys and we just do really well when we rally together.”
Dragas couldn’t miss, but Madison coach Nick Gustin applauded the effort of all five guys on the floor for the game-changing run.
“I think we held them scoreless for about four and a half minutes,” Gustin said of his team’s defensive effort. “He [Dragas] was the benefactor on the offensive side, but it was all five guys defensively making some plays and getting some run-outs. It started with a few lay-ups and that just got the offense going.”
On the defensive end, Madison (2-0) forced 13 Jefferson turnovers and held the Falcons to just 32 percent shooting from the floor. The effort at the defensive end led to several transition opportunities which Gustin said exactly what his team wanted to do.
“I think that’s who we are ... defense to offense,” Gustin said. “We can shoot the 3-[pointer] one night, but the next night, we may not be able to. You’re always going to be able to score in transition though and your defense will lead you to offense.”
Jefferson (2-1) went on a run late in the game, but it was too little too late.
A putback by Joey DeGeorge, followed by a steal and hoop from Grant Hitchcock cut the Madison lead down to 63-51 with 3:41 to go.
Any hope of a comeback, however, was dashed, by back-to-back baskets from Dragas and Sam Cost to push the lead out of reach.
Falcons coach Robert Pisano said the energy of Dragas was the difference in the game.
“There was no question about who the best player on the floor was,” Pisano said. “He played with a lot of energy, way more energy than any of our guys did.”
The coach said his team matched that energy late in the game, but a big deficit with a short clock to go with missed opportunities at the offensive end were all too much to overcome.
“In the second half, we came back, but you can’t decide with six minutes left in the game to make a run,” Pisano said. “It’s too little, too late. You can’t play six minutes out of 32. In the last six minutes, we gave some energy and made a run at it. That’s the one positive that we can take into practice [tomorrow].”
DeGeorge paced Jefferson with 18 points, followed by John Castrilla with 16. Bobby Ray checked in with 15 points, including nine in the final quarter.
Ray and Brock Bean each finished with nine rebounds. Landon Albert had 11 for Madison.
Jefferson will host Lakeview in Northeast 8 Conference action on Friday, while Madison hosts Kenston for a Western Reserve Conference contest next Tuesday.
