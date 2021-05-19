District tournament starts road to Columbus

The district track and field meet is the first step to reaching the state tournament in early June.
Ashtabula County and Madison teams are going to six different sites in Divisions I-III over the next four days.
In Division I, Lakeside and the Geneva boys team will compete at Fitch tonight and Friday.
Field events are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with running beginning at 6 p.m. both nights.
Madison is a the Division I Riverside site. Field events start at 4 p.m. with running events at 5 p.m.
The action continues at 4 p.m. for field events and 6 p.m. running events on Friday.
In Division III, Grand Valley’s girls squad is at Cuyahoga Heights tonight and Friday.
Field events are slated to start at 3 p.m. and running at 4:30 p.m. today.
Action resumes at 4 p.m. for field events and 5:30 p.m. for running finals on Friday.
Pymatuning Valley is headed to the Division III Springfield site.
Competition is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. with field events and 4:45 p.m. running events tonight.
On Friday, the field events are slated to begin at 4 p.m. with running finals at 5 p.m.
On Thursday and Saturday, Division II teams such as Conneaut, Edgewood, Grand Valley boys and Jefferson are at the Lakeview site.
On Thursday, field events are slated to start at 4 p.m. and running events 4:30 p.m.
The field events are at 10 a.m. and running events 11 a.m. in Saturday’s action.
Geneva’s girls team is at the Division II Perry site Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, the field events are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
Saturday begins at 10 a.m. for field events and 11:30 for running events. The top four in each event will reach the regional tournament next week at different sites.
