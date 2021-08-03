ASHTABULA — Area veterans opened their hearts, and wallets, to give disabled veterans from all over the country a special weekend in Ashtabula County.
The event is celebrating 10 years of greeting veterans, including nine in Ashtabula, said Lisa Howe. who helps coordinate the event with Lake County representatives of Wounded Warriors in Action.
“It’s looking good. They [the veterans] should get a good day of fishing,” said Howe as she was preparing for the Friday evening steak dinner.
Larry Fielder helps organize the event for Team Erie of the Wounded Warriors in Action group that provides similar weekends for veterans all over the country.
The veterans were just getting to know each other as a group of close to 20 motorcyclists arrived to give them a tour of the town on their way to dinner.
Fielder said there were 12 veterans from all over the United States arriving on Friday and staying the weekend.
“We went a little bigger since it is the 10th,” Howe said of the increase in participants.
He said Kister Marina provided lodging and Giant Eagle provided lunches for Saturday and Sunday.
The event was sponsored locally by Dewey Hulett Post 193 Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders, Howe said.
Fielder said the veterans came from all over the country, including California, Florida and Minnesota.
Chris Gordon served in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2006 and now lives in central Florida. He said he served in Iraq and was injured before spending a year in Walter Reed Hospital. He said he was appreciative of the weekend.
“It’s awesome. I’ve never been to Ohio before and never slept in a camper,” he said of two new experiences for the weekend.
Gordon said the efforts to help veterans was especially appreciated because of all the challenges with COVID-19 during the last year.
Another veteran from Arizona said he served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2015 and served two tours in Iraq.
“This is my first time I have been in the Great Lakes [region],” he said.
A small group of local residents waved flags for the veterans as they rode through Lake Shore Park around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
Stacey Heald, of Ashtabula, was one of the flag wavers and is a part of the Post 193 Auxiliary.
“I am here to support the Wounded Warriors,” she said.
