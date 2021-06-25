Joe Zappitelli’s last run as coach of the Cowle Post 151 American Legion 17-19 baseball team will be different this season.
Most of the players Zappitelli coached since they were age 12 are too old to compete this season.
That leaves him with four or five returners.
“We have around 11, 12 players,” said Zappitelli, who is stepping away from coaching duties after this season.
Gordon Seger, of Grand Valley and Baldwin Wallace; Danny Garcia, of Lakeside; Alex Kennedy, of Conneaut and Kyle Smothers, of Geneva, are representing Ashtabula County this season.
“Gordon, with a college schedule, was challenged at BW; Alex is a lefty; Kyle has a little bit of a power arm and one of our big team needs is an outfielder and Danny provides the unique combo of speed and power,” Zappitelli said.
In the 2021 season, Seger, a pitcher, earned honorable mention all-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.
Seger led the team and was tied for 10th in the OAC with four wins. He finished his rookie campaign with 34 strikeouts and a 3.40 earned run average in 39.2 innings. Seger was the OAC Pitcher of the Week on May 3.
Garcia, a recent Lakeside graduate, batted .319 with three doubles, four triples, two homers, 16 runs and 24 RBIs for the Dragons in the 2021 season.
Kennedy, a junior in the 2021 season, batted .463 in 23 games this season. He went 38 of 92 from the plate with nine doubles, 12 RBIs and 25 runs.
On the mound, Kennedy recorded a 3-5 record with a 2.71 earned run average. In 46.1 innings, he allowed 18 earned runs and nine walks with 56 strikeouts.
Smothers, a recent Geneva graduate who plays first baseman-utility player-designated hitter, batted .339 in the 2021 season. He accumulated 19 hits in 61 at-bats with two doubles and 11 RBIs.
Logan Kray, Tony Hall and Ethan Detrick all of Edgewood and Zach Rice of Conneaut are also on the roster from the Bruisers 16U team.
Zappitelli is excited about one aspect — the amount of college-level players on the team.
Along with Seger, the Bruisers have players who attend Mercyhurst, John Carroll, Lake Erie, Marietta and Case Western Reserve universities.
The other Bruisers’ players attended South, Lake Catholic, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Woodridge, Twinsburg, Kirtland and Union City High Schools.
Will Keefe batted .429 for Marietta and Zach Carinci checked in with a .346 average for Case Western Reserve this season. Both are Twinsburg graduates.
Post 151 is slated to play 18 games before the district tournament.
The Bruisers have home games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today against the T3 Rays and 1 p.m. Sunday vs. French Creek Legion. Both nine-inning games are slated to be played at Grand River Academy.
Other home games at GRA are against Meadville Legion Tuesday; vs. Wesleyville Legion July 2 and Mercyhurst July 5. All start times are 6 p.m.
Zappitelli’s coaching staff will consist of Jon Stoltz as bench coach and Jim Richards, Todd Thurber and Doug Haines as base coaches.
All have ties to Ashtabula County or with Zappitelli. Stoltz’s son, Nick Stoltz, played for Geneva and the Bruisers and is currently at BW; Richards has coached at Conneaut, Edgewood and Ledgemont and Thurber is a Pymatuning Valley graduate. Haines has been a Bruisers coach for 12 years.
In addition, Steve Kray has taken over coaching duties for the Bruisers 16U team.
Once the Bruisers play in the district tournament in July, they will head to District 3 at Tiffin-Heidelberg Universities.
Two years ago when Post 151 placed fifth at state, the Bruisers won the District 7 Coshocton District tournament.
The state tournament is scheduled for July 27-31 in Lancaster.
Despite the changes, Zappitelli is looking forward to the season.
“We want to win, that’s our first step,” he said. “Our second on is to get to state. The boys want to do well at district and get back to state. We have a short season, but I’m very excited with the new-found talent coming in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.