ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood freshman Maddie Crooks said she was not sure what to expect from her first varsity cross country event.
After her performance at Monday’s War on the Shore at Lakeshore Park, the county cross country community will likely have some high expectations from her for the next four years.
Crooks won the girls’ varsity race in a time of 21.18.67, which was more than half a minute faster than Geneva’s Mya Evanglista, who took second at 21.52.05.
Crooks took command of the race early and never looked back.
“I just wanted to make sure that I did well on the hills,” she said. “If I didn’t I would have fallen back a lot and I just had to make sure on the hills, I had to keep going. Most people slow down after that, I had to make sure I kept going.”
Crooks was strong on the hills, the sand and road portion of the race. It wasn’t long before she realized she was out in front of everybody.
“I don’t really look behind me that much,” Crooks said. “I just try to keep pushing. I like having people in front of me because it is easier to push myself and I’m able to go a few seconds faster if I do.”
For the Edgewood runners and coach, Crooks debut was impressive, but not all that surprising.
“I saw her run in middle school and I knew she was pretty good,” said senior Carlone Nelson, who took third.
Warriors coach Steve Hill added, “I wanted her to go out there and experience her first race in high school. She has a world of talent and we’re just going to break her in slowly, keep her healthy until the end of the year. She went out there, established the lead early, and held onto it.”
Hill kept with his tradition of writing on the arms of his runners. This year, it was a musical ‘E’ that represented not only Edgewood, but the idea that he wanted his team to run like a symphony.
With Crooks as the lead conductor, the Warriors did so.
“We always try to do our best in the meet, and it usually turns out pretty good for us,” Nelson said.
Aside from Crooks and Nelson,Layce Artman took fourth, Monica Hamalainen finished 18th and Abbie Metcalf checked in 21st to wrap the team’s title.
“We have a good talented group coming back this year,” Hill said. “We lost Lydia [Randolph], at No. 1, but you fill in Maddie at that spot. All the other girls are running stronger than last year: Caroline, Layce, Monica, Abbie, then we have two newbies [Tammy Liplin and Mae Noble] coming in that are going to help us out, so we’re going to be strong this year.”
Geneva was second overall. Aside from Evangelista, Rene Tetlow placed fifth and Grace Dubsky nabbed sixth.
Other top finishers for county teams and Madison were Madison’s Taylor Hennessy 12th, Josey Miller Pymatuning Valley 16th, and Jefferson’s Riley Wood 19th.
Erica Housel led Lakeside, which didn’t have a full team
