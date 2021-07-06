Cowie Post 151 16U team reaches Beast of the East finals

The 33rd annual Beast of the East baseball tournament lived up to its name. The Cowie American Legion Post 151 Bruisers 16U team was a part of the tournament, and reached the finals despite the heat, rain and constant action.
The Bruisers fell 14-1 to Force Ohio Fellas 16U in Sunday’s finale. The Bruisers had to play three games on Sunday. They won the first two to reach the finals.
“[Sunday] was a grind, for sure,” Steve Kray said.
The Bruisers beat Mogantown Post 2 Jr 7-4 and Force Ohio McKinney 6-5 on Sunday.
The Bruisers broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth with a four-run inning. Morgantown scored one run in the bottom of the inning, but it was too much to overcome.
Ethan Detrick picked up the win in relief. He pitched three scoreless innings and allowed one hit and a walk while striking out four. Ben Welty allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in the start. He struck out three in five innings.
Ethan Nightingale, Logan Kray, Zack Rice, Eddie Dolansky, Brady Andrejack and Zack Vencill all drove in a run. Detrick finished 3 for 3 with a run scored and Welty was 2 for 4.
The Bruisers beat Force Ohio McKinney in a walk-off in another game Sunday. They trailed Force Ohio 5-4 before scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Detrick earned the win in relief while striking out two. He pitched two scoreless innings and allowed two hits. Logan Kray allowed five runs on two hits and five walks in the start. He struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.
Detrick also led the Bruisers offensively, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Tony Hall was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Welty finished 2 for 4.
Rain earlier in the week soaked the fields in Wheeling, W. Va., but the Bruisers managed to get their first game of the tournament in on Friday.
The Bruisers beat the Mon Valley Vipers 4-3 in their first of two walk-offs in the tournament.
Kray earned the win in relief. He allowed one hit and two walks and struck out one ion 3 1/3 innings pitched. Detrick, the Bruisers’ starter, allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits and a walk while striking out one.
Kray finished the game 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Rice was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
The Bruisers dropped their second game on Friday. The LDC Lyndhurst Lightning 16U team won 6-3. The Lightning scored three runs each in the second and fifth innings.
Nightingale took the loss for the Bruisers. He allowed six runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out four in over four innings of work. Detrick was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Bruisers while Dolansky doubled.
“Everyone got a chance to play one day on turf,” Steve Kray said. “Thankfully, our day was on Friday because there were still fields that were not playable on Friday.”
The Bruisers got back to winning on Saturday, beating the Dirtbags Baseball Club 16U 16-4 and Morgantown Post 2 Jr 15U 8-1.
The Bruisers scored six runs in the first inning against the Dirtbags. They followed with five runs each in second and third innings in the three-inning victory.
Dolansky went 2 for 2 with six RBIs. Bryce Spurlin was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Rice doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times while Aidan Hernandez drove in a pair.
Kray finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Aaron Fox allowed four runs — three earned — and struck out one for the Bruisers. He allowed four hits and a pair of walks in the complete game.
“That was just a heated game from the first pitch,” Steve Kray said regarding the victory over the Dirtbags.
The Bruisers broke open the game against Morgantown Post 2 with a five-run top of the sixth inning.
Fox and Detrick both went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Dolansky and Andrejack both had a pair of RBIs.
Rice and Dolansky both doubled while Derrick had a triple.
Spurlin allowed one run on four hits and two walks in a complete game. He struck out five.
Steve Kray was impressed with the way his pitching and defense played over the course of the tournament.
“We played outstanding defensively. We committed very few errors the entire weekend,” the coach said. “But our pitching was outstanding, besides the championship game, where we really just ran out of arms.”
Steve Kray said the goal was to have the players enjoy themselves while competing against high-level competition. And he was pleased with his team’s performance over the course of the weekend.
“Overall, I was extremely pleased with the way that our kids performed,” Steve Kray said. “It was difficult.”
