For a second straight year, Lakeside's baseball team won't compete in the Division I postseason tournament due to COVID-19.
Last year, the Dragons, along with all Ohio baseball teams, didn't compete in the tournament as the 2020 spring season was canceled.
This year, Lakeside had a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, which immediately shut down the program.
That forced the cancellation of Thursday's regular-season game vs. Pymatuning Valley and Tuesday's Division I sectional semifinal at home against Akron Kenmore-Garfield.
Kenmore-Garfield moves into Thursday's Division I sectional final at top-seeded Mayfield.
"I feel for the seniors," Dragons coach Jared Sziber said. "Tournament ball is a blast. It's unfortunate. This is kind of the hand we've been dealt."
Sziber said the situation has been fluid all season.
"The kids are frustrated, but that's what we have to do," he said. "It's not a complete shock. It's been up-and-down the whole school year."
Lakeside can resume activity on Friday, and still have the opportunity to complete the regular season if it chooses to do so.
"We'll talk with the kids and decide what to do," Sziber said.
At 9-15, Sziber said there have been good parts with playing at least 24 games.
Among the signature wins were against Geneva in walk-off fashion, two victories over Edgewood and wins over Division III area teams Hawken and Kirtland.
"It's been an interesting season," he said. "We're happy with the amount of games. There's been plenty of good memories."
The goal for Sziber continues to be for his team, especially the underclassmen, to play more baseball.
"We'll try and get as many kids on summer teams as possible," he said.
