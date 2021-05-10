Playing in the postseason brings a little added extra pressure regardless of what grade you’re in.
As a senior, though, there really is no tomorrow as far as high school career accomplishments go. And the barometer is set higher.
“It’s your last sectional tournament ever,” St. John senior David DiSalvatore said. “You have to make the most of it.”
DiSalvatore is one of three county seniors who will look to make the most of it when sectional tennis play begins this week.
Aside from DiSalvatore, Conneaut’s J.T. Vendetti and Geneva’s Tyler Perkins will also be taking the court with hopes of extending their season at least one more week in Division II.
All three players have competed in sectional tournaments before.
Vendetti and DiSalvatore have advanced to the district round before. Regardless of what they’ve done in the past, though, all three seniors seem to be going into the sectional tournament with a mindset of playing their best and having fun.
“I’ll do my best if I just stay calm and try to have a little bit of fun out there,” Perkins said. “It should be a good time and there should be a lot of good players there. I just want to go out there and give it all I got.”
Perkins is 18-5 this season and wrapped up a CVC championship on Saturday.
After playing doubles his freshman and sophomore years, Perkins credits his success this season to the work he put in a year ago.
While high school sports were shut down, Perkins, the third seed at the Solon Sectional, took the opportunity to work on his game and developed himself into a strong singles player.
“During that time I really worked really hard to get those strategies down and things like that,” he said.
Vendetti is the top seed in the bracket. He advanced out of sectional play his freshman and sophomore seasons, before last year’s campaign was wiped out.
Those first two years, Vendetti played third and second singles, respectively. In his senior season, he has had the chance to with the top tier. The opportunity to play against the best player every school on the Conneaut schedule has to offer is something Vendetti says has reenergized his passion for the game.
“It’s been really fun, but also it’s been a way to challenge me again,” he said. “It’s sort of revitalized the sport for me.”
As a sophomore, Vendetti went 1-1 in district play. This season, he said he definitely has some ‘hope’ of pushing through. The experience he picked up from playing first singles this season and what he gained as an underclassman is something he certainly believes can help him.
“I didn’t have the mentality of “I’ve been there before,” Vendetti said of his previous postseason trips. “I kind of know what to expect now.”
What he expects of himself is this week to leave it all on the court.
“I don’t really look at it as dealing with pressure,” Vendetti said. “But, I think this year is different because it’s my last year and I want to go out and give it my all and see what happens.”
DiSalvatore, the third seed, will also play the first time at first singles during the sectional tournament.
After piling up more than 20 wins his sophomore year at second singles, he went 13-9 on the the first court this spring, and helped the Heralds to a 19-1 season.
Two years ago, DiSalvatore also advanced to the district meet and won his first match before running into the eventual state champion.
Though he did not win as often this season, the experience DiSalvatore picked up from playing first singles, combined with his postseason resume, gives him a lot of confidence, especially knowing everyone missed last year.
“It gives me a lot of comfort,” he said. “There were a lot of guys that are sophomores now that didn’t have a freshman season. The juniors didn’t have a sophomore season. Everyone is two years behind because of COVID.”
DiSalvatore will play the winner of the match between Cooper Pikor of Lake Catholic and Andrew Chichernea of Notre Dame-Cathdral Catholic. Perkins will get either Lake Catholic’s Thayer Richards or Leo Fonash from NDCL, while Vendetti will take on the winner of Hawken’s Rohan Desai vs Geneva’s Owen Emmett.
If Perkins and DiSalvatore win out, they will meet in the semifinals. Vendetti would go against Perry’s Alan Morris should both players win out.
The St. John doubles team of Jimmy Severino and Andy Grippi are second fourth at the district.
Edgewood and Jefferson will join Conneaut, Geneva and St. John at the Division II Solon site.
In Division I, Lakeside and Madison will also play at Solon.
