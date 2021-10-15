County teams ready for CVC championships

Four county teams
are slated to compete in
the Chagrin Valley Conference Championships on Saturday.
Edgewood, Geneva, Lakeside and Grand Valley are scheduled to run at the Perry Outdoor YMCA.
Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the middle school boys race
and conclude with the girls open race at 12:15 p.m. if needed.
Teams in Chagrin Division are: Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Edgewood, Geneva, Harvey, Hawken, Lakeside, Orange, Perry and West Geauga
Valley Division teams consist of Berkshire, Brooklyn, Cardinal, Crestwood, Cuyahoga Heights, GV, Independence, Kirtland, Lutheran West, Richmond Heights, Trinity and Wickliffe.
“We are really excited for the opportunity that we have this weekend,” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. “We are looking to be in a competitive meet with some really good schools. We are looking for big things out of David [Steimle] and the team.”
Even though both divisions run together, results are separated by division.
The top finisher plus next seven runners in each division earn first-team CVC honors.
Runners nine to 16 will claim second team all-conference honors.
There will be two honorable mentions per team for those who did not receive first or second team recognition.
Last season, the Chagrin Division winners were West Geauga in the boys race and Hawken on the girls side.
The Valley Division winners were Berkshire for the boys and Kirtland girls.
