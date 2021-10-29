Ashtabula County teams and individuals will attempt to reach the state cross country tournament this weekend.
The regional meet is at Boardman High School on Saturday.
The county teams are Edgewood boys and girls, Geneva girls and Jefferson boys, plus Grand Valley’s David Steimle as an individual, in Division II; Pymatuning Valley’s Josey Miller in DIII and Geneva’s Alex Kolhoff in DI.
For the Warriors girls team, the roster list includes seniors Layce Artman, Monica Hamalainen and Caroline Nelson; junior Abbie Metcalf; sophomore Tammy Liplin and freshmen Maddie Crooks and Isabel Stebbins.
“The girls are running well, and are healthy,” Edgewood coach Steve Hill said. “We are shooting for top six and a trip to state. They believe, and are running well as a team.”
On the boys side, the Warriors are slated to run seniors Ian McIntyre and Logan Swiger; juniors Kurt Corrigan and Granison Hill; sophomores Drew Hlavtur and Braylon Wetherbee and freshman Hunter Caruso.
“The boys are going to look to gain experience,” Hill said. “With a young team, we hope to be back next year competing for a chance at state.”
Runners expected for Geneva include seniors Alayna Lomas, Alivia Reece and Renee Tetlow and sophomores Grace Dubsky, Mya Evangelista and Maggie Moon.
Jefferson’s runners consist of seniors Josh Diehl, Nathan Heinly, Andrew Hitchcock and Zach Locy; juniors Grayson Moody and Stephen Sly and freshman Logan Furman.
“We have been going through our regional traditions,” Falcons coach T.J. Furman said. “We have been enjoying the moment and focusing on the mental part of running.
“These young men have worked extremely hard this year. We need to go out and just leave it all on the course.”
Steimle is scheduled to compete in the DII boys race.
“He is focusing on running a smart, strong race and putting himself in the right position to be where he wants to be at the end of the race,” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said of Steimle. “We are trying to stay healthy and run fast all week to keep the legs and mind fresh and be ready to go on Saturday.”
Miller, a senior, will represent PV as an individual in Division III girls, and freshman Alex Kolhoff is the running for Geneva in DI the boys race.
The Division III girls race kicks off the day at 9 a.m. and the event closes at 4 p.m. with the boys Division I race.
The state tournament is slated to take place Nov. 6 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, which is in the Columbus area.
