ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Love of the game keeps participants in the Pymatuning Area Wood Bat League coming back year after year.
The ages vary, but the love of baseball connects the players who spent a lot of summer evenings on the diamond.
“There is nothing better than being out here playing the pass time of the nation,” said Patrick Sartor, 19.
Sartor, a graduate of Jefferson High School, said he loves the game and appreciates the opportunity to keep playing.
There are other Ashtabula County players on the roster as well, representing PV, Grand Valley, Conneaut, Jefferson and Geneva High Schools.
“Players vary widely in age with some guys playing on the team at age 15 and others who have played into their late 70’s,” said Travis Kiser, who is the player-manager for the Andover Scooters.
Kiser went to PV High School and then continued his baseball career at Bluffton. He’s not the only one in the family to don a baseball uniform, either.
“I’ve been playing in this league since I was 15,” Kiser said. “My dad plays a lot for us and he is 49.”
Kiser said Marty Manning, who died earlier this year, played in the league until his late 70’s.
In the 2021 season, the Scooters made the playoffs.
They won the first game of the semifinal series against the Greenville Steele Hawks on July 30. They built an 8-1 lead then holding on for a 9-4 victory.
The following day they traveled to Greenville to complete the sweep in best-of-three series with a 9-0 win behind a stellar pitching performance from Jefferson graduate Gary Ghiz.
The Scooters traveled to Packard Park in Warren for the first game of the best of five championship series to take on the regular-season champs Metro-Ice on Tuesday.
Andover jumped ahead in the first inning after a leadoff triple from Geneva graduate Nick Stoltz, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Ghiz.
Later in the inning, Kiser singled up the middle, collecting two RBIs to score Conneaut alum Ben Mittlestadt and Ricky Christoff.
Grand Valley grad Logan Sines took the mound for Andover and pitched 41/3 innings. Sines held them at one run until Metro Ice got some timely hitting after a couple Andover errors, scoring five runs total.
Metro Ice did not look back, finishing off the Scooters 6-4 to securing Game 1.
Kiser took the mound for Andover to start Game 2 for Andover. A bad start allowed for three runs with nobody out and bases loaded. Ghiz went in to pitch for Kiser.
Ghiz limited the damage, allowing only two runs to cross the plate and giving up one more run the duration of the day.
The bad start did not put Andover out of the game, though.
They slowly picked away at the lead and after big at-bats from Ray Booker, Daniel Sartor, Christoff and GV grad Jake Kocab to tie the game at 6-6. The game was called due to darkness. When the game resumed the next day, Metro Ice tallied a 7-6 win. Metro Ice ended up winning Game 3, 7-5 for the sweep.
The Scooters made their third straight appearance in the finals, but it’s first time they were defeated.
“I had a great time with these guys this year,” Kiser said. “We had 14 guys at every finals game. At 24 years old, the game of baseball keeps giving back to me. There isn’t a guy on our roster who I wouldn’t do anything for outside of baseball.
“I wish there was words to express the impact and joys the players have brought to my life.”
