The regional meets this week feature an abundance of pole vaulters from Ashtabula County.
The Division II regional meet at Austintown Fitch features Reid Boczar and Megan Brand from Jefferson, as well as Emmy Bryan and Gabbi Selman from Geneva and Edgewood’s Austin Jury.
Boczar and Jury will compete in the boys pole vault finals on Thursday, while Brand, Bryan and Selman participate in Saturday’s girls final.
Boczar, who vaulted 11-6 and won the district meet last week, points to his recent work at practice as the reason for his success.
“I definitely had a good week at practice before that,” Boczar said. “We got some mechanic stuff down, and it really helped. I’m trying to get straight up the pole, which is called inverting, right now, which helps get higher above the bar.”
Thursday’s meet marks the second time Boczar will compete at the regional meet. In his first appearance during the 2019 season, he jumped 12-0, which remains as his personal best.
“I’m right there,” Boczar said. “I’m about to get it. I just need to work harder and get some mechanics down. I’m getting on a new pole so that’s going to make me do a little better too.”
Brand recorded a 9-6 in her first-place finish at districts last week. That performance ties her with Bryan for third place in the region. Selman’s jump of 10-0 from the Perry District meet marks the highest in the region.
Brand is friends with both Bryan and Selman from their time together in gymnastics. Brand wants to make the state meet, but she also set her sights on another goal.
“I hope to at least beat one of them, maybe” Brand said with a smile, referring to Bryan and Selman. “We’ll see how it goes from there, but 10-0 would be the goal. But we’ll see how it goes.”
Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman also works with the pole vaulters, paired with voluntary assistant and longtime pole vault guru Debbie Fazenbaker.
Furman points to Fazenbaker’s keen eye as an important factor in the improvement of Boczar and Brand.
“I think [Boczar and Brand] have really done well [this season],” Furman said. “Our focus has been on little mechanical things, and I think that’s the important thing. Mrs. Fazenbaker’s done a great job with them on helping them just get little things they need to work on.”
Jury enters the regional with a 10-6 at the Fitch District last week.
The Division III regional meet at Massillon Perry features Grand Valley’s Maggie Waldo, as well as Pymatuning Valley’s Ryan Heym, Brandon Teter and Sierra Tech.
The Lakers trio faced no competition in the district meet at Springfield last week.
Waldo finished in third with a 7-6 in the Cuyahoga Heights district meet last week. In the Springfield district, Heym won the district with a 10-9 and Teter jumped 9-0. Tech recorded a 7-0.
PV assistant coach Ryan Shontz, who works with the pole vaulters, believes Heym can be in the mix at the regional meet.
“We’re really just looking for [Heym] to get to what he practices at every day,” Shontz said. “If he can get to there, and he can feel comfortable, then I think anything can happen.”
Today’s Division III meet at Massillon Perry includes the boys pole vault. The girls pole vault is scheduled for Friday.
Field events are set to start at 4:30 p.m.
