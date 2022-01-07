Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.