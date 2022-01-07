SAYBROOK — Winning 13 of his first 14 matches would be something to make most any wrestler smile. For Edgwood’s Kurt Corrigan however, just being able to compete again was what the Warriors middleweight called “exilearting.”
Two years ago Corrigan was a district qualifier. Last year however he missed the postseason. Not only did he not finish the season, he hardly was able to start it. Health and what he referred to as “personal issues” limited him to just four bouts.
The lack of mat time motivated him to make sure he was ready for this season.
“I’ve been pretty motivated,” he said shortly after scoring a pin for his Edgewood team against Lakeside Thursday evening. “I wrestled a lot over the summer, me and my friends did a lot of work, open mats; lifting three times a week.”
The work put in has paid off.
Corrigan picked up his 13th win last night, by scoring a second-period pin over Lakesides’ Jacob McRae, part of the Warriors’ 48-38 dual win over the Dragons at Lakeside High School.
Having not wrestled much in nearly two years, Corrigan said all it took was the referee’s whistle to rekindle his passion for wrestling again.
“My first match was very exhilarating,” he said. “It showed me the love of the sport and reminded me of how much I love the sport. It was good to go back on the mat and show what I can do again.”
Edgewood coach Gregory Stoulfer knew what Corrigan was capable of. It was just getting him back in the right place to be successful again.
“We work really hard and he has a lot of talent,” Stoulfer said. “He’s always at practice, he’s always putting in extra work. All of his hard work is paying off.”
Seeing him not get to participate a year ago though is still something the coach said haunts him.
“It was horrible, I still think about it.” Stouffer said. “You never want that for any of your athletes. That’s what our focus is this year, making sure that all of our guys make it to the postseason. Right now, with all the things going on, our number one priority is keeping our guys safe and healthy. Secondly, making sure they’re ready to wrestle.”
Corrigan at 157 along with Kyle Biller at 150 gives Edgewood a very nice punch right in the middle of the lineup.
Against the Dragons, the two sides were going back and forth winning matches through the lower weights before Corrigan and Biller provided back-to-back falls to give their team the momentum.
“I feel like it motivates the team,” Corrigan said of that spark he can provide in the middle. “It helps us to push forward and to get the energy through us to continue to win matches.”
With less than two months before the postseason, he hopes to carry that momentum to a run that will more than make up for the lost season a year ago.
“My freshman year I went to districts and I immediately lost two matches,” he said. “This year, I want to go to state [the state tournament]. I think that’s the goal for our whole team.”
Aside from Corrigan and Biller, Edgewood also got pins from Quinton Gaines at 126, Kyle Vencill at 138 and Troy Peterson at 285.
Stoulfer was not only pleased with how his guys did, but also complimentary of Lakeside.
“We came here and we did the job we were hoping to do,” the coach said. “Everybody wrestled well. Lakeside did a great job. I thought it was a great match. Each side did a good job, both sides were scoring bonus points and that’s what people came to see.”
The Dragons got their share of slaps of the mat as well. Lucas Eland opened with an 8-3 decision at 113. Derek Briggs at 132 and Devon Orsulac at 145 each had pins to give the Dragons a 20-18 team lead.
The falls by Biller and Corrigan though gave Edgewood command, although pins by Andrew DiSalvatore at 157 and Kaleb Scaine at 215 gave the Dragons something to feel good about.
“We wrestled very well,” Lakeside Coach Andrew Horvath said. “The message this year is all about growth. We’re very young, we started the season by going to get to Solon and getting our doors brown off. The message since then is ‘let’s come back down to earth and focus on growing one step at a time.’ You can see the things we’re working on and we still have a lot of work to do, but you can definitely see improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.