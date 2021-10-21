Corner kicks lift Blue Streaks past Eagles in tournament

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Corner kicks can be an adventure in high school soccer. There’s never really an idea on where the ball might go after traveling across the pitch.
But every so often, a corner kick is executed to perfection. And Madison’s Andrew Rusnak pulled off solid kicks not once but twice in a 3-0 win over Geneva on Wednesday night.
The Blue Streaks picked up the win in a Division I sectional semifinal. They will travel to face second-overall seed University School on Saturday.
Coleton Phipps got Madison (3-10-5) on the board first off a corner kick from Rusnak. The corner came from the right side of the pitch and made its way through some traffic. Phipps was sitting in front of the goal and snuck it past Geneva goalkeeper Merrik Cunningham.
“I think we only capitalized on two [corner kicks] during the season. Today, we capitalized on two in the same game, so that’s huge,” Madison head coach Julio Gutierrez said. “It’s huge to see that happening, especially in these kind of games where we need that extra push.”
The Blue Streaks wanted another goal and they got it with 2:49 left in the first half. Rusnak lined up for another corner kick, this time from the left side. He sent it flying into a mass of bodies and Logan Reed sent a header into the back of the Eagles’ net.
“Smallest [player] on the field, and he gets in there,” Rusnak said. “If he makes contact, it’s in.”
The Eagles (4-10-4) were on the defensive for most of the first half. The backline spent most of the half trying to stay in front of the Blue Streaks. By the midway point in the second half, the players were tired.
Geneva head coach Jeff Hull tried to substitute to get fresh legs in the mix, but his players hit the wall. Madison capitalized one more time when Travis Heinz found some room several feet way from the net. An easy kick put the ball in the bottom-right corner.
Cunningham finished with nine saves for the Eagles. He was one of five seniors on the team. And Hull credited that unit for being an example for the underclassmen in terms of giving their all on the field.
“When they put two in, in the first half, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” Hull said. “Thought we came out strong in the second half, just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to finish the job.”
In contrast, Madison goalkeeper Diego Garcia had little work throughout the game. He finished with three saves. But most of Geneva’s shots were not on goal, so his time was spent directing his teammates and getting to loose balls.
The Madison huddle was all business after the match. While some schools would have celebrated, Gutierrez had the attention of his squad while he talked about their next match. University School is the top team in the district bracket and the Blue Streaks are ready to see how they stack up.
“We’re gonna go into University and play as hard as we can,” Rusnak said. “We played them last year and played them well for how small we were as a group. But I’m ready.”
