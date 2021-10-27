Corlew, Cooper recall 2002 Lakeside football playoff team experiences

In 2002, people in Ashtabula county were probably still getting used to saying Lakeside High School.
In the last nearly two decades since, they certainly have not been used to uttering Lakeside and state playoffs in the same sentence.
They may have wondered if they ever would. This season, they can.
Lakeside, as the No. 13 seed, will play at Hudson in an Division II, Region 5 opening-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Excluding last season, when every team had the option to play a postseason contest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday night will mark the first time
since 2002 a Lakeside team has played a postseason game.
Ironically. a couple of coaches who spent the past weeks devising a way to beat the Dragons have fond memories of that season.
Jay Corlew, who is now an assistant at Geneva, was the Lakeside head coach in 2002. His quarterback was current interim Edgewood head coach Olajuwon Cooper.
For both Corlew and Cooper, 2002 was a season to cherish.
“We had a nice roster,” Corlew said. “We had a lot of kids out for football. It was an exciting time for Lakeside, both for academics as well as athletics.”
The 2002 season was just the second year for Lakeside High School, which was combined from previous two city schools, Ashtabula and Harbor.
“They were excited to be a part of the inaugural steps of the program,” Corlew said. “Everybody was really pumped up. And we had a really nice couple of seasons at the beginning there.”
The 2002 season started with a loss that actually turned to a win.
Steubenville drubbed Lakeside in the opener, but the verdict was reversed when it was discovered Steubenville had used an ineligible player. Lakeside technically earned a 1-0 win.
““That garnered a lot of points for us,” Corlew said.
Still, the season went down to the final week.
“In the back of my mind, I was hoping that we wouldn’t make it based on that,” Corlew said. “When the smoke cleared, Week 10, Madison beat Villa-Angelo St Joseph [21-14 in overtime] on a Saturday night, which gave us enough points, had we not gotten that forfeit.”
Cooper did not say he saw divine intervention, but he was in church when he heard the news that his team was in.
“There was definitely a lot of anxiety,” he said. “We had beaten Jefferson [by a score of 8-0] in a dogfight to win the conference. You still had games on Saturday that would determine the pairings that came out on Sunday.
“I was at Hiawatha Church of God on Station Avenue when I received the call about our seedings and who we were going to play and all that stuff. The jubilation that went through me, I guess you could say it was electric. It was a great time.”
Lakeside had earned the fifth seed in Division I, Region 1.
The playoff game itself was not a great time, as Mentor, which was the fourth seed, rolled to a 56-8 win.
The Cardinals then beat Solon 24-17 in
two overtimes the following week before falling to Warren Harding 14-7 two games shy of the state championship.
The loss, though, did not take from the gratification Cooper said the season offered.
The quarterback played his first two years as an Ashtabula Panther.
But, even before
that, he grew up playing sports with several of the players on the 2002 team, including Josh Cooper, Cameron Bobb, Danny Juhola, Perry Karbacka, and others.
The familiarity with the other kids in town made the merge with Harbor an easy one.
“Everyone that was on our team, we came up playing together, whether it was football, basketball or baseball,” Cooper said. “So, when we came together in high school, it was a foregone conclusion that we knew we’d be great because individually we were all great as competitors.”
Both Corlew and Cooper plan on being in attendance in Hudson Friday night.
Cooper’s son, Jayden started at quarterback on the Lakeside JV team and will be in uniform for the game.
“It’s a great experience for my son which ultimately is a great experience for me as a dad,” Cooper said.
For Corlew, it’s simply appreciating the time and dedication a fellow coach has put in.
“They work hard, they’ve done things the right way,” he said. “I’m good friends with assistant coach Bob Frey and I’ve gotten to know Buzz [Edwards] over the last few years and he’s a great guy. He and his coaching staff have put a lot into it and we’re happy for them and we’re excited to see them represent the county.”
