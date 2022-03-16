Olajuwon Cooper knows that adversity can pay off if handled properly. He faced his share of it in the summer of 2021.
Cooper took over as the interim head coach of the Edgewood football team just days before camp opened. But he made the most of his situation, and it paid off.
On Tuesday, the Buckeye Local School District removed the interim tag, making Cooper the full-time head coach of the Warriors.
“Adversity really shows what’s deep down inside you,” Cooper said. “All the things that we faced were teachable moments for myself as an interim head coach and for the team.”
The former Lakeside football star also works in the Buckeye Local Schools. But one of his dreams was to one day became a head coach.
“To be able to shape and mold young men through the game of football while also helping them become the best versions of themselves as people, it’s really the best way for me to give back to my community,” Cooper said.
The Warriors were 2-8 in Cooper’s first season. They started the year 2-2 before going on a six-game skid in Chagrin Valley Conference play.
However, it was a part of the growing pains. Due to the short time between taking over the program and the start of the season, Cooper had little opportunity to work with his team.
No offseason weightlifting sessions, no chance to get to know his players. It was straight into camp with the season only weeks away.
That will change in 2022. Cooper has an understanding of the players and he plans to be active in the development of younger players in lower levels at Buckeye Schools.
“No matter what it is, the offseason is a great time to not only get better athletically, but to also get better as a person — to build that camaraderie, to build that cohesiveness as a team that we’re going to need to go out on Friday nights in the fall and be successful.”
The lack of preseason work in 2021 didn’t put pressure on Cooper. His goal was to become the best coach possible between August and October. and he also wanted to provide an opportunity for his senior class to enjoy their final season.
“I guess you can say that every day we established a new normal as far as how we do things, as far as having a different voice to listen to amongst the players,” Cooper said. “Every day was beautiful. I can honestly say we didn’t have one bad day.”
It wasn’t just Cooper who needed to adjust last season.
The players had to learn about their interim coach and his goals for the team. But Cooper said the players responded well.
“I thought we were able to have success in the games where we were comparable athletically. We were also able to have some success against some of the upper echelon teams in our conference,” Cooper said. “Yes, not sustainable over the course of a whole game, but definitely some moments there that we can take away and build on.”
Cooper understands the role he’s stepping into at Edgewood. He knows the platform he has and the impact he can have on his players.
In the end, he not only wants to see victories on Friday nights, but Cooper wants to see his players win by becoming “productive members of society.” and in some situations, those goals will involve teaching his players how to overcome adversity.
“This isn’t about me, this is about the kids,” Cooper said. “I want to make sure I’m creating an environment on a daily basis that’s conducive to my kids being the best people they can be on and off the field.”
