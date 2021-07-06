Cooper in process to be become Edgewood's interim football coach

Olajuwon Cooper is in the process of becoming Edgewood's interim football coach, athletic director Steve Kray confirmed Tuesday.
“We're in the process of hiring Olajuwon Cooper as an assistant football coach and then assigning him as the interim head coach in [Jon] Butchko's absence," Kray said.
Cooper, a 2002 Lakeside graduate, played football at Kent State University. He's a restorative justice liaison for Braden Junior High School and former assistant coach at Edgewood.
Cooper also assisted at Lakeside.
"As an Ashtabula guy and someone who played quarterback, it's not only been my dream to be a head coach, but one in Ashtabula," he said. "It's my job to give these kids the opportunity to do what they want to do in the future."
Cooper's message to the Warriors is clear.
"I want them to learn the game and have great experiences while they compete," he said. "I want them to have success on and off the field."
Cooper said the team will stick to the current game plan.
"We'll go with what we have on the table," he said.
The Warriors have 7-on-7s scheduled at Cardinal at 10 a.m. July 16 and at Harvey on July 19.
"We have 7-on-7s starting next week and we need someone who is familiar with the program and kids," Kray said.
Butchko was placed on paid administrative leave last week due to a domestic violence allegation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.