Matt McBride is proud of the three All-American honors he’s earned while running at the University of Mount Union.
The latest one, though, holds special meaning for the Conneaut graduate.
McBride finished sixth in the open 400 during the Division III nationals in North Carolina over the weekend.
“It was my first one indoor,” McBride said. “Indoor is a lot different, the whole nature of it.”
McBride ran a 49.04 for his placing.
“The movement is different,” he said. “In indoor, it’s a little more short sprints. You have to get out fast, win that cut and get out in front.”
A Division II state champion in his senior season with the Spartans, McBride also runs on the Purple Raiders’ 4X400 and 4X200 relays.
The 4X400 team reached the nationals, but the quartet didn’t advance to the finals.
“You’re not running all three at one time,” McBride said. “The 4X200, you run at conference [Ohio Athletic Conference]. It’s a big challenge to run all three.
“Running at the collegiate level takes its toll. You have to perform at your best all of the time.”
McBride has other hardware at the collegiate level. He also placed sixth in the outdoor 400 and part of the 4X400 during his time in a Mount Union uniform.
He enjoys the sport, but also likes Mount Union and his teammates.
“I love Mount Union,” he said. “College sports is so much different. The coaches not just coach college, but have coached a lot of years. I’ve gained a lot of wisdom from other people, and learned a lot from my opponents.”
At the end of February, the Purple Raiders won won their 10th straight and record 41st overall team title at the OAC Indoor championships.
The indoor nationals concluded the season.
Now, McBride, who is a junior academically and sophomore athletically, has his sights set on the outdoor campaign, which begins later this month.
The OAC tournament is scheduled for May 5 and 6 at Baldwin Wallace College in Berea. The nationals are slated for May 26-28 at Spire Institute.
McBride’s goal is to improve on sixth-place in the nationals — and finish even higher.
“I’ll run the relays and the 400,” McBride said. “iI’s a challenge I’m willing to take. My goal is to run my best.”
McBride said the team is working, even though outdoor competition hasn’t started yet.
“It’s like one long season” McBride said. “It is a great group of men and women who want to compete at a high level and help their teammates improve, as well as themselves.
“This team knows how to work at a very high level and force everyone to be the best of themselves each time out.”
McBride, who usually runs the 500 in the indoor season, has a goal for outdoor.
“I haven’t won the OAC 400 title,” he said.
He also has his sights set on AJ Digsby’s 46.06 400 school record, which was achieved in 2018.
“I ran a 47.50 last year coming off COVID and injuries,” McBride said.
Even though McBride won a state title in 2019, running a 47.91 in the finals, he didn’t rest on his laurels entering Mount Union.
“I made sure I had the mindset that I had no idea what was going on,” he said. “This was a new set of challenges. I walked in as a freshman and knew I had to prove himself.”
McBride is majoring in biomedical engineering. He’s looking toward to the future both academically and athletically, but doesn’t forget where he came from, either, and how he reached this point.
“Thanks to all the people for all of their help to get me where I am,” he said. “My parents [Bob and Annette] came down to North Carolina. They’ve supported me, as well as my brother, Mitchell [13] and Macey [13].
“I’m thankful for my coaches and my teammates over the years.”
