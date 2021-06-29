SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Patrick Kantola would not have impressed anyone with his color coordination Monday evening.
The green jersey with scripted yellow ‘L’ and yellow trim representing Lakeside certainly did not pair well with his gray cap, with the jagged blue ‘C’ on it representing Conneaut, the school he pitched for this past varsity season.
Kantola is more concerned with getting better at pitching this summer than he is making fashion statements.
“A few guys have teased me about being a double agent,” he said with a smile. “But, I just love playing baseball, no matter what jersey I’m wearing.”
An honorable mention on this year’s all-county baseball team, Kantola finds himself pitching for the Ashtabula Titans after there was not enough interest for a summer team in Conneaut.
He picked up the win Monday night as the Titans defeated Jefferson Red 10-7 in six innings at Lakeside High School.
Kantola cruised through the three innings, allowing just one base-runner and striking out six.
In the fourth, things got a little hairy, though.
The first batter he faced struck out, but reached base on a passed ball. Jefferson then had four consecutive hits, including a blooper to right, an infield hit, and a double to left where the Ashtabula outfielder broke the wrong way on the ball.
Throw in a couple of Lakeside fielding errors and Kantola wound up watching five runs cross the plate.
“It’s what you have to do,” he said. “I got a little frustrated seeing the balls go past my players, but you just have to stick with what you’re doing.”
Summer ball is about having fun and developing players, which means having guys in positions and situations they may not be used to.
Kantola said he is no exception.
“I’m trying to work on my curveball along with getting my velocity up,” he said. “[Tonight] when they [Jefferson] bunted the ball, I had trouble with that. That’s something [Spartans] coach [Bill] Lipps wants me to work on. That and just try to improve my conditioning.”
A 4.0 student, Kantola has hopes of attending Lakeland Community College to play baseball after graduation next spring, then go to a four-year college.
For now, though, Titans coach Steve Lanham is quite happy to have him pitching in Ashtabula, no matter what hat he’s wearing.
“He’s a great weapon to have in my arsenal,” Lanham said. “He’s a workhorse, he’s going to be one of my top guys. It’s really nice to have the correlation with coach Lipps, he was also my high school coach [Edgewood]. Patrick has worked hard, he’s adjusted well, he’s made friends over here, and he’s adapting well to the team.”
The win pushed the Titans to 4-0 on the summer slate.
Offensively, Ashtabula took command early putting up four runs in the first and six more in the second.
Kantola, Cameron Crockett, and AJ Hensley all had base hits in the first inning.
Kyler Sabatine ripped a double to start the uprising in the second frame. Crockett added another hit to plate a run and Trey Juhola added a sacrifice fly to get a run home.
The Jefferson bats were stymied until the fourth when they found a way to get something going.
After Joey DeGeorge reached on the passed ball, Dylan Cotton lined a single to right. Colin Reid followed with a bloop single to right-center, then Ethan Jones beat out an infield single to load the bases.
Ethan Rader doubled to left to plate all three runs and get Jefferson right back in the game.
“Second time through the lineup we timed the pitcher up a little better,” Jefferson coach Rick Furman said. “We talked about shortening up our swings, putting the ball in play and we were able to get some guys on base and put some runs on the board.”
Jefferson scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Josh Furman started with a bunt single followed by hits from Cotton and Jones.
In the sixth inning, Lanham handed the ball to Caleb Stitt who struck out the side to save the win.
The loss dropped Jefferson to 3-1. Both teams are slated to play in Jefferson Wednesday evening as summer play continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.