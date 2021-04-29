CONNEAUT — Activities have been paused for the Conneaut track and field and softball teams due to positive COVID-19 tests, athletic director Joel Taylor confirmed Thursday.
The track and field teams are scheduled to resume activity on May 8, and the softball squad May 7.
Taylor said student-athletes were exposed in the course of practice and competition and being in close quarters through the incidental contact athletes have with each other, such as dugouts and being together between and before events.
Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has been a normal routine for school officials all season long.
"We think it's isolated cases, but you can never discount anything," Taylor said. "We don't have control of what kids do outside of school."
The pause forces the track and field teams to miss the All-Ashtabula County meet on Wednesday.
"It's hard to deal with, especially for the seniors," Spartans coach Denny Distelrath said. "We haven't competed against any county teams thus far, and we were looking forward to it.
"It's always good to see how you stack up in the county with districts right around the corner."
Taylor said he's in the process of rescheduling softball contests.
"We may have to cancel some non-conference games to play league games," he said.
Softball games affected by the pause were Thursday at Northwestern, in addition to contests at North East today, home to Grand Valley on Saturday and Seneca on Tuesday, and at Lakeside Wednesday and Mercyhurst Prep next Thursday.
The track and field meet at home vs. Edgewood on Thursday was rescheduled for May 17.
