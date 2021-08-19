Conneaut improves size for 2021 football season

CONNEAUT — The returning players on the Conneaut football team remember their playoff loss to Cardinal Mooney. After the game, coach Rocco Dobran said his team ran out of gas while dealing with their opponent’s size.
“Understanding what we need to go against and it’s something we need to chase,” senior lineman Nick Osborne said.
That’s why the Spartans hit the weight room as soon as possible.
Dobran’s wanted the Spartans to run the ball effectively in 2020, but the necessary players weren’t big enough to handle the offense.
This year, however, the returning linemen are larger. And the Spartans have a Zack Rice returning at running back. Dobran finally gets a chance to reinstitute his run offense.
“It’s going to be very important that they click,” Dobran said. “They can make adjustments on their own. Fortunately, we do have a very smart offensive line this year. Our first group’s real smart and do good in the classroom. And Zack’s that type of runner that’s gonna find a hole wherever it is.”
The Spartans finished the season 4-6. They finished the season winning two of their last three games, beating Cardinal and Girard (Pa).
Dobran stressed that this year’s roster is different from last year’s group. He said his 35 players have come out with a positive attitude and work ethic.
“I think making those technical changes will make us 10 times better because we have size, we have skill, we have heart,” Osborne said. “So I think that if we listen to our coaches and work on getting those things right, really, there’s not much that can stop our run offense.”
The Spartans start the season against Edgewood tonight. Their remaining schedule consists of teams they haven’t faced in years, according to Dobran.
“There’s two teams on our schedule that we played last year,” Dobran said. “The other teams we haven’t faced for at least three years. We’re definitely taking this one week at a time.”
The regular summer will also play a part in the Spartans’ success, Dobran said. He said the lack of summer work played a part in their approach in 2020.
“We knew that going into this year was that we need to get better in our run game and our offensive line, and that’s been a focus,” Dobran said.
QUARTERBACK
Senior Kiefer Mandagelo takes over at quarterback for Jake Slayton, who graduated. Mandagelo has the ability to throw and run from under center. And he also has some playing experience after seeing time in Conneaut’s playoff game last season.
RUNNING BACK
Rice, a junior, returns as the Spartans primary ball carrier. Rice received honorable mention honors on the Division V Northeast Lakes District for his performance last November.
Last season, Rice finished with 691 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER
Senior Chase Carpenter is expected to help fill the void left by standout tight end-receiver Tellus Andrews, who graduated.
Junior Owen Shields is also expected to be an important piece in the Spartans’ passing game.
Rice caught 18 passes last season.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nick Osborne is the leader of the offensive line at center. He’ll lead a group of around 15 lineman, including three other seniors.
Junior Daykon Chabot and senior Robert Hagstrom are expected to assist in the run game at tight end while also making catches.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Chabot will get time at defensive end, and Osborne will play nose guard after being named a team captain. Chabot recorded five sacks last season.
LINEBACKER
Seniors Jason Herd and Joey Bowen were named captains and will man the linebacker positions. The pair started at linebacker last season.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Shields claimed a spot at corner in camp alongside Carpenter. Senior Levi Corlew has also received some reps on the outside.
Rice and sophomore Wyatt Payne have taken the safety positions. Dobran plans to get Rice a little rest from time to time due to the workload he’s expected to take on both sides of the ball.
When Rice is out, Mandagelo will fill his spot at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Spartans have always punted with their quarterback.
So Mandagelo will line up slightly deeper on fourth-and-long situations this season.
Carpenter will handle the place kicking duties, but the kickoff could come down to a strategy. Dobran said he could use Chabot or Carpenter on kickoff, depending on what he wants at that moment.
