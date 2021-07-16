CONNEAUT — Conneaut football coach Rocco Dobran wants to see the competitive juices flowing in his players. He wants to see his players put together events to foster team building.
The players have met up over the course of the offseason to put together activities and ways to enjoy their time together.
Admittedly, one activity was fun but came with a couple unintended consequences. The players put together a dodgeball tournament earlier in the summer. While the players had fun, a couple players came up with some minor injuries.
“No major injuries, just little dings,” Dobran said. “More guys getting hurt playing dodgeball than running around on a football field.”
Throughout the early portion of the week, the Conneaut football team got an early taste of competition. The team hosted a 7-on-7 passing camp at Joslin Field Monday-Wednesday for schools throughout Ashtabula County.
After the camp finished on Wednesday, Dobran gathered his players together. He told them the goal was to get better and improve their fundamentals. But most importantly, he wantedhis skill players to have fun catching touchdowns andswatting away passes.
“It’s healthy competitionwhere they’re all high-fivingeach other and saying ‘great play’ to each other, even the other teams, because it’s good healthy competition and they love playing county football,” Dobran said.
The 2020 football season was an oddity for most teams across the country. The season in Ohio changed from week to week, depending on the condition of the teams playing. Games were canceled mid-week while some were called off just hours before kickoff.
The chaos led to an uncertainty for many programs, Conneaut included. In 2019, the Spartans finished the year 9-1. But last season, Conneaut fell to 4-6.
So Dobran’s goal was simple with the start of camp just weeks away. He wanted hisplayers to start over. Forget about the achievements of the prior classes and the uncertainty of 2020. It’s a fresh start for the program, as far as the Conneaut coach is concerned.
“We are who we are,” Dobran said. “Last year, two years ago, three ... none of that matters. It’s a new start for all these teams, everybody. We’re back to normalcy.”
After the passing camp wrapped up, he told his players to get together for a workout on the beach at some point in the days that followed. It wasn’t a structured exercise and coaches wouldn’t be present. He told the team that he wanted his players to use the honor system as the players themselves put together the workout.
“You’re gaining team [chemistry],” Dobran said. “You’re gaining, ‘I’m with my team all day and just bonding and getting to know beyond what I’m seeing on the football field or who is next to me.’”
The practices are about to become more intense in the coming weeks. The first day of football practice is Aug. 1, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s calendar.
The days are starting to shorten and the sounds of pads popping will fill the air again, so Dobran wants his players to enjoy their summer and bond with their teammates. But more importantly, he wants to the players to put their own touch on the Conneaut football program and create their own culture.
As far as Dobran isconcerned, that can be achieved through team gatherings, exhibitions and the occasional dodgeball game.
“When you get kids playingfor each other instead of for themselves, who knows what can happen,” Dobran said. “And I think these bonding days where they can compete and play together, I think you get a lot of that.”
