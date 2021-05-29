Conneaut graduate McBride advances at nationals

Sophomore Matt McBride has qualified to the finals in two events for Mount Union at the Division III nationals.
The Conneaut graduate was part of the men’s 4X400 relay team which ran the best time after qualifying with a season-best time of 3:11.12 during Thursday’s Division III preliminary round in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Purple Raiders outdistanced Washington U’s 3:11.28 for the top-qualifying spot. The top eight overall advance to today’s finals.
On Friday, McBride ran the open 400 and finished second in his heat to advance to today’s finals. He ranks fourth overall with a time of 47.50.
• Alex Bryan: The Mount Union junior and Geneva graduate finished 12th overall in the 800 in a time of 1:53.48 on Friday
during Division action in Greensboro.
• Terril Skinner: The Jefferson graduate broke his own 110-hurdle school record for Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the NAIA national championship Thursday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Skinner ran a personal best 14.53, but didn’t qualify for today’s finals.
• Senior Sabrina Stocker, a Madison graduate, placed 16th in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.73 during the preliminaries on Friday for Mount Union in Greensboro.
Earlier in the week, Stocker was awarded Mount Union’s female Ohio Athletic Conference’s Clyde Lamb Award winner.
Stocker is a four-year letterwinner on the Raiders track and field teams. She won the 2021 60-meter hurdles indoor title setting both OAC and school records while posting the sixth-best time nationally in the event. Stocker followed that by winning the 2021 100 hurdles OAC outdoor title. A two-time all-region and three-time All-OAC performer, she has been a part of two OAC women’s team titles.
Off the track, she published a reseach article in spring 2020 and has made presentations at Mount Union’s 2020 and 2021 Scholar Days. Stocker graduated with a 3.29 grade point average earning a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Biology and plans to attend graduate school in the fall.
Criteria for the award includes at least two years participation in an OAC-sponsored sport, senior status, a minimum grade point average of 3.00 and sportsmanlike conduct in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete and his or her institution.
The Clyde Lamb Awards are given to the top male and female scholar athletes at each of the OAC’s 10 institutions.
• Junior Bri Aveni took 18th in the pole vault during the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Thursday. The Geneva graduate recorded a best of 11-9.75 on the first day of action at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ithaca sophomore Meghan Matheny ended up in first place at 12-7.50.
• Brittany Aveni, a Duke graduate student and Geneva graduate, has qualified for the women’s 400 quarterfinals today in the Division I NCAA East preliminary at Jacksonville, Florida.
Aveni ran a 52.48, which won her heat and was eighth among opening times, Thursday. The top 24 advanced, which includes top three in each heat plus the next six best times.
She is scheduled to run the 400 at 7:25 p.m. tonight and the 4X400 relay just two hours later on the same night.
• Deidra Marrison, a Geneva graduate and South Dakota redshirt sophomore, competed in the pole vault during the Division I NCAA West Preliminary in College Station, Texas on Thursday night. She notched a 13-4.25 to tie for 23rd place.
